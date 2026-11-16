President Cyril Ramaphosa has started an open tender process to appoint independent mediators to resolve growing conflicts between ministers and directors-general in the government of national unity. The Presidency says the disputes affect service delivery and sometimes lead to protracted labour disputes or litigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has started a mediation process to address rising tensions between ministers and directors-general in national government. The appointment of independent mediators will be done through an open tender process.

The move follows growing claims by ministers that they are being sabotaged by senior officials in their departments. The Presidency published a tender document setting out terms of reference for facilitating the resolution of disputes, disagreements, relationship breakdowns or any similar matter that may arise between ministers and DGs. The mediation process is intended to promote effective governance, professional working relationships, accountability and the uninterrupted delivery or continuity of government programmes and services.

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Government Of National Unity Disputes

Reports of conflicts between ministers and DGs are on the rise. The DA recently claimed its ministers in the government of national unity were sabotaged by officials. During the formation of the GNU, the DA demanded a direct say in selecting DGs in national departments assigned to DA ministers, alongside a review of existing DG contracts. The president turned this down, arguing the appointment of DGs is constitutionally and legally vested in him under the Public Service Act.

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To avoid accusations of bias in resolving disputes, the president has resorted to appointing an independent mediator to assist him in dealing with the weighty matters that come before him. The president by law has the power to appoint directors-general and make decisions regarding their career incidents in national departments. Managing conflict between ministers and their DGs has become a fraught exercise for Ramaphosa since the advent of the government of national unity.

Several cabinet members are drawn from outside the ranks of the ANC, and many inherited DGs from ANC ministers. The DA, the second largest party in the GNU, has publicly alleged that its ministers face internal resistance, leaks and political sabotage as they attempt to reform mismanaged and neglected state institutions. South Africa has a long history of ministers clashing with directors-general, the de facto chief executives of departments.

Ministerial Conflicts With Directors General

The most recent public spat was between minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube and director-general Mathanzima Mweli. Mweli refused to undergo a lifestyle audit by the Special Investigating Unit, citing constitutional rights to privacy and arguing the process lacks specific legislation. Gwarube insisted that because the DG oversees billions of rand in public procurement, submitting to an SIU lifestyle audit is essential for accountability.

Minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela and the department administrative head Nkosinathi Sishi reportedly clashed over key departmental decisions made since the minister assumed office earlier this year. The terms of reference in the tender document state that now and then the president is required to intervene to resolve disputes between executive authorities and their heads of department.

Previous experience shows that disputes or breakdowns in the working relationship affect service delivery and sometimes end up in protracted labour disputes or litigation. In such cases the president, as the appointing authority, would be required to intervene. The Presidency desires to build internal capacity to handle these matters as per the law.

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The current practice of dealing with disputes between executive authorities and HODs is protracted and sometimes costly, as it requires delegations from the president to the deputy president or a minister to be followed. Government programmes continuity and delivery unavoidably get interrupted. While parties may be directed by the president to participate in a mediation process, any settlement or agreement reached shall be voluntary and based on informed consent.

Public Service Amendment Laws

South Africa laws give ministers the authority to set strategic policy direction, while DGs are responsible for executing plans within legal and fiscal frameworks. In practice these boundaries often blur, leading to political interference in administrative decisions, and service delivery failures follow. The president in April signed into law the Public Service Amendment Act and the Public Administration Management Amendment Act, fundamentally reshaping the powers of DGs and HODs.

These laws aim to professionalise the public service by creating a clear legal separation between political leadership and administrative management. While ministers retain the power to set strategic and political direction as the executive authority, DGs and employees reporting directly to them are now prohibited from holding office in a political party. More significantly, DGs and HODs are now responsible for recruitment and other human resource matters in their departments. This authority was previously vested in ministers and MECs.

The Presidency said the mediation process is intended to promote effective governance, professional working relationships, accountability and the uninterrupted delivery or continuity of government programmes and services.