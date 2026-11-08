Ramaphosa to Attend IEC Announcement of 2026 Local Government Election Results After ANC Loss

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the IEC ceremony on Sunday to hear the final 2026 local government election results, amid a sharp ANC decline of nearly 15 percentage points that the party has called catastrophic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the announcement of the final results of South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections on Sunday. The Presidency says he will attend in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and deliver brief remarks.

The ceremony is scheduled for 18:00 at the Independent Electoral Commission's Results Operations Centre. The venue is the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, and the event will be broadcast live. The occasion comes against the backdrop of a significant setback for the ANC. The party has recorded a sharp decline in voter support, a loss of close to 15 percentage points, with 20.15% reported.

Also read IEC confirms 2026 local government election results announcement as counting nears completion

Ramaphosa Addressing ANC Electoral Decline

This adds to political pressure on the ANC leadership following the party's loss of its national parliamentary majority in the 2024 general election. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described the outcome as catastrophic. Ramaphosa's appearance at the IEC ceremony is therefore likely to attract particular attention. The President will deliver remarks while his party faces questions about its declining electoral support and its future in local government.

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South Africans voted on Wednesday, 4 November, to elect representatives to municipal councils across the country. Special voting took place on 2 and 3 November. Registered voters were given the opportunity to choose their local representatives and influence decisions affecting service delivery in their communities. The advance voting period allowed for the counting of special votes before the main election day.

The final results will determine the political make-up of municipal councils across the country. This includes municipalities where no party has secured an outright majority and coalition arrangements will be required. Unlike national elections where voters choose representatives for Parliament and provincial legislatures, local government elections have a more direct impact on daily life. The incoming councils will face immediate expectations to deliver tangible improvements in community services.

Voters Demand Accountability On Local Services

Voters are looking for accountability in areas such as water supply, electricity, refuse collection and road maintenance. The outcome will determine which political entities have the necessary numbers to govern effectively. The results directly influence who makes decisions about services affecting communities every day. Municipal infrastructure, from basic utilities to public works, falls under the jurisdiction of the newly elected local councils.

The final announcement will provide clarity on how political parties performed across the country's diverse municipalities. It will reveal which groups have secured the mandates required to implement policy and manage local resources. This transparency is essential for public trust in the democratic process and local governance structures. The IEC will finalize the allocation of seats based on the certified results from Gallagher Convention Centre.

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With the results officially announced, the focus shifts to the formation of municipal leadership and the implementation of mandates. Political parties that secured wins will now need to coordinate to establish functional local government bodies. This ensures that all subsequent administrative actions are based on accurate and verified data. The incoming officials will immediately begin planning for the delivery of essential services to their constituents.

MK Party Demands Audit Of EThekwini Results

The MK Party is demanding an independent audit of eThekwini's municipal election results, despite leading the count. The final declaration at the Gallagher Convention Centre serves as the formal step in validating the will of the electorate across all municipal jurisdictions.