Ramaphosa Targets Home Affairs, Transport, and Labour to Curb Undocumented Migration

President Cyril Ramaphosa has identified key departments and strategies to tackle South Africa's undocumented migrant issue, emphasizing the importance of secure borders and the rule of law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pinpointed the Departments of Home Affairs , Transport , and Labour as pivotal in addressing South Africa 's undocumented migrant issue. He outlined strategies including preventing illegal entry, bolstering immigration laws, and engaging with other African nations.

Ramaphosa emphasized that while South Africans have the right to protest, confronting people to confirm their status is unacceptable. He stressed that the Home Affairs Department must ensure legal entry and combat corruption enabling illegal immigration. Unchecked, illegal migration threatens South Africa's security, stability, and economic progress, straining services and facilitating organized crime. Ramaphosa noted that the Transport Department will issue new regulations aligning with South African identification laws within three months.

He also addressed legal loopholes exploited by undocumented migrants and employers exploiting undocumented workers. Ramaphosa announced increased penalties, including imprisonment, for violating the Immigration Act. He underscored the importance of secure borders for sovereign nations and expressed confidence in overcoming the illegal immigration challenge





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Illegal Immigration South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa Home Affairs Transport Labour Immigration Laws Corruption Organized Crime Employers Penalties

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