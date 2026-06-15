Ramaphosa Seeks to Halt Impeachment Committee as Political Parties Vow Opposition

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an interdict application to stop the Impeachment Committee's work pending court review of Parliament's Section 89 report. The move faces opposition from the ATM and EFF, while Speaker Thoko Didiza says she is still considering the application. The Impeachment Committee is set to convene next week to define its terms of reference.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza indicated she is currently reviewing President Cyril Ramaphosa 's interdict application submitted to the legislature on Friday. In this latest legal move, Ramaphosa seeks to suspend the Impeachment Committee's work pending a court review of Parliament 's Section 89 report, which examined evidence concerning the president.

The committee is weighing Ramaphosa's request to halt the Phala Phala investigation. Some political factions, including the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), are urging the Speaker to oppose the application and have declared their intention to intervene against it. Ramaphosa faces impeachment proceedings over his conduct related to the theft of US dollars from his farm in 2020. He contends, however, that Parliament's report on the incident is legally defective.

The ATM, which originally initiated the impeachment process in 2022 through its parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula, will oppose the interdict on multiple grounds. Zungula argues the application lacks genuine urgency, claiming any urgency was self‑created by the president. Ramaphosa wants the court to prevent Parliament from proceeding with impeachment until it reconsiders an independent panel's report that prompted further Section 89 steps. The ATM hopes for a hearing as early as next week, citing upcoming unavailability of its legal team.

The EFF, similarly, will oppose the application, accusing Ramaphosa of attempting to postpone accountability. The EFF, which previously approached the Constitutional Court to compel the formation of the Impeachment Committee, stated it will defend that order. The committee is scheduled to meet next Wednesday to determine its terms of reference and structure. The EFF maintains that, absent a successful interdict, there is no legal barrier to the committee's continued work.

In a statement, the party criticized Ramaphosa for opting for prolonged litigation rather than using the impeachment process to clear his name, saying such tactics undermine the pursuit of truth





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Ramaphosa Impeachment Impeachment Committee Section 89 Interdict Parliament Thoko Didiza Phala Phala ATM EFF Vuyo Zungula Constitutional Court Accountability Legal Challenge

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