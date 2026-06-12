Ramaphosa Seeks Court Interdict to Halt Impeachment Process Pending Review of Panel Report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to stop the impeachment process until his challenge to the Section 89 panel report is concluded. The review, set for September, aims to invalidate the report that found a case to answer over the Phala Phala robbery. Meanwhile, MPs are debating the scope of impeachable conduct as rules are revised following a Constitutional Court order.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken legal action in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, filing papers to interdict the commencement of the impeachment process.

This move is pending the determination of his review against the Section 89 independent panel report, which investigated the February 2020 robbery of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. The panel report found that there may be a case to answer against the President. Ramaphosa's review bid, scheduled to be heard in September, seeks to invalidate both the Section 89 report itself and any subsequent actions taken by the National Assembly based on that report.

In his latest filing, Ramaphosa argues that he has no choice but to seek this interdict because the Impeachment Committee could begin impeachment hearings before the court has ruled on his review application. The rules governing the impeachment process are currently being amended in line with a Constitutional Court order from May, which concerned the findings of the Section 89 Independent Panel report. These amendments have sparked further debate among Members of Parliament.

A central question is whether a President can be impeached solely for direct conduct or if indirect conduct can also serve as grounds for impeachment. This interpretative issue adds complexity to the ongoing procedural and legal wrangling. Ramaphosa's legal maneuver underscores the high-stakes nature of the impeachment proceedings and the broader constitutional questions at play. The interdict application aims to prevent the Impeachment Committee from proceeding with hearings until the review of the panel's report is resolved.

This development reflects a calculated effort to delay or potentially derail the impeachment process through judicial intervention. The outcome of the September hearing on the review bid could have profound implications for the President's political future and for the interpretation of executive accountability under South Africa's constitutional framework. The situation remains fluid as the National Assembly, the judiciary, and the Executive navigate this unprecedented constitutional confrontation





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Ramaphosa Impeachment Section 89 Phala Phala Constitutional Court National Assembly Western Cape High Court Independent Panel Impeachment Hearings Review Application

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