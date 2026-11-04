Ramaphosa Says US Midterm Results Could Reset Relations as South Africa Faces AGOA Exit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the US midterm election results could introduce a new era in world relations and hopes for a reset with Washington, as South Africa faces exclusion from AGOA on January 1.

South Africa n President Cyril Ramaphosa said the US midterm election results could introduce a new era in world relations and expressed hope for a reset with Washington.

His comments came after casting his ballot in South Africa's local government elections on Wednesday. Ramaphosa said the Democratic result opened the door to a better bilateral relationship. He said the two countries could find a proper path forward on geopolitics as well as on trade matters and investment matters. He told reporters: I do think that this group is going to introduce a new era in world relations.

Also read Trump to End South Africa and Rwanda AGOA Trade Benefits From January 1, 2027

He added: We're hoping that on a bilateral basis, there will be a coming together of minds where we will find a proper path forward on geopolitics as well as on trade matters and investment matters. He also said the US midterm results showed the American people had spoken, and that the Democrats had taken control of the Senate and the House. The remarks come as relations between South Africa and the United States sit at a low point.

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Trump Administration Ends South Africa AGOA Access

This week, the Trump administration moved to end South Africa's duty-free access to the US market. The decision excludes South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, a trade programme that gives eligible sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to the US market. The AGOA exclusion is due to take effect on January 1. South Africa is the programme's biggest beneficiary.

There are concerns the move could cost the local economy thousands of jobs. Rwanda was also excluded from the programme. Ramaphosa said the AGOA suspension is indeed a negative for South Africa. He said the focus should now be on negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

He added that while South Africa is sad to be removed from AGOA, trade relations with the US continue. The president said South Africa has been working to secure new export markets. He said diversification has now become the order of the day. His government says it remains committed to resolving trade tensions with the United States.

Bilateral Tensions Rise Over Race And Trade Clashes

The two countries have clashed over race, trade and diplomacy. Washington has cut aid, imposed tariffs, expelled South Africa's ambassador and boycotted the G20 summit in Johannesburg. Last year, US President Donald Trump berated Ramaphosa in the Oval Office over discredited claims of a white genocide. South Africa says that narrative is false and spread by fringe groups.

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The United States is South Africa's largest trading partner in Africa. More than 500 American businesses operate locally, and around 30,000 US citizens live in the country. The AGOA exit adds to tensions with Washington. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Trump to ensure South Africa is represented at the December 2026 G20 summit in Miami.

Merz said Africa belongs at the table. The South African government says AGOA does not define its broader relationship with the United States. Tau insisted AGOA does not define broader South Africa-US relationship, according to the government position. COSATU has warned of job losses and urged urgent negotiations after the US announced its intention to terminate South Africa's AGOA benefits.

Political Blame Game Surrounds AGOA Exclusion Deadline

It blamed AfriForum and Solidarity. Solidarity and Lex Libertas have blamed Ramaphosa and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola for the proposed removal of South Africa's AGOA benefits. The dispute over blame continues as the January 1 deadline approaches. Ramaphosa cast his vote as he weighed both the US election outcome and the AGOA setback.

He conceded that South Africa's exclusion from the AGOA trade programme was a blow. But he said the Democrats' projected win in Congress could bring a new era in world relations. The president's comments reflect hopes that the change in US congressional control could shift bilateral ties. South Africa continues to seek a negotiated path on trade and investment with Washington.