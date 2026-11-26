President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not resign despite the ANC's poor local government election results, as former president Thabo Mbeki says he heard Ramaphosa offered to quit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation about his future as the country's president and ANC leader, saying he has no intention of resigning after the party's bruising performance in this month's local government elections.

Ramaphosa was in conversation with Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka at the investment fund's 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday evening. His party has secured a deal with ActionSA that will leave the DA on the opposition benches in Johannesburg, despite it having won the most votes. At the event, Wierzycka presented Ramaphosa with a large framed picture of one of his Ankole cattle.

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Ramaphosa Addresses Resignation Speculation and Economic Concerns

Election matters aside, Ramaphosa has faced increasing scrutiny over a range of socioeconomic challenges, including the rising cost of living, stubborn unemployment, sluggish growth and rampant violent crime. At Tuesday's event, Wierzycka asked the president to respond to fears among investors that he would resign over the local government polls, in which the ANC only managed to secure the lead in two of the country's eight metropolitan municipalities. Ramaphosa replied: I'm still sort of tied to my job.

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I have no thought of resigning. It was a rumour that has spread around because of the performance of my party. There is no such thing. I am not resigning.

I'm still saddled and on top of the horse. He told Wierzycka that his term as ANC president was scheduled to end at next year's ANC elective conference and that his term as president ends in 2029. Deputy president Paul Mashatile is widely considered to be a frontrunner in any race to succeed Ramaphosa as ANC president next year.

South Africa's previous two presidents were pushed out of the Union Buildings by the ANC, with former president Thabo Mbeki replaced by Kgalema Motlanthe before Jacob Zuma assumed office in 2009. Zuma was replaced by Ramaphosa in 2018. Ramaphosa said: I have been running with this horse and guiding it, and so I'm here. There's still quite a bit of runway until my term comes to an end, so I'm here to serve the people of South Africa.

Wierzycka Praises Ramaphosa for Correcting State Capture Era

Wierzycka expressed appreciation to Ramaphosa for what she characterised as a course correction from state capture, in which strategic state-owned entities were subjected to operational, financial and governance collapse. She said: I just wanted to say thank you because I honestly, honestly think that people just do not think enough about what has taken place in this country and how difficult it has to be to try and fix it.

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And I think, irrespective of what anyone might say, you have done a very valiant job in trying to lift this country from where it was to where it is today. Ramaphosa acknowledged that while other government goals, such as a minimum of 3% GDP annually and job creation benchmarks, have remained elusive, he expected these gains to gradually filter through, as South Africa has secured a primary budget surplus, stabilised debt and got itself removed from the Financial Action Task Force greylist.

He said: Despite the challenges that we face as a country, our economy is in better shape than it has been for many years. Much as our growth is a little bit anaemic - in fact, it's way below what we target, the 3% that we want to see - but we are making progress.

Mbeki Comments on Ramaphosa Election Response and Leadership

In an interview with former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on his African Renaissance Podcast, former president Thabo Mbeki said he had heard Ramaphosa offered to resign after the poor results of the ANC in the local government elections, which he said was the correct course of action. Mbeki said: When I saw that, I said, I think he is taking a correct position.

Because normally, in all of these democratic countries, when you have a major disaster like that, the leaders resign. They take responsibility. Despite speculation about Ramaphosa's future, ANC heavyweights, including ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, deny that Ramaphosa ever offered to resign due to the poor election performance. The ANC NEC has moved to rein in its top seven officials over coalitions, amid ongoing fallout from the local government elections.