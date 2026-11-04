South Africa excluded from AGOA as Ramaphosa seeks bilateral trade deal with US

South Africa has been excluded from AGOA after the US gave 60 days' notice, with benefits ending January 1 2027. President Ramaphosa says the country is diversifying trade and wants a bilateral agreement with Washington.

South Africa's exclusion from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a setback, but President Cyril Ramaphosa says it opens the way for a new bilateral trade deal with the United States.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition confirmed on Monday that the US gave South Africa 60 days' notice of its intention to withdraw the country's AGOA benefits, effective from January 1 2027. AGOA exports were valued at about $1.7 billion, or R29 billion, in 2025. That is down from $4 billion in 2024 and represented about 1% of South Africa's total global exports.

Also read South Africa US Trade Access AGOA Removal Impact

Agreement Under Clinton Administration

AGOA, introduced in 2000 under the Clinton administration, provides eligible sub-Saharan African countries with preferential, duty-free access to the US market. South Africa and Rwanda were excluded from AGOA on Monday. The Office of the United States Trade Representative said the two countries had engaged in practices deemed inconsistent with the programme's eligibility criteria.

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Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines after casting his vote alongside First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg during the local government elections on Wednesday. He described the exclusion as a setback but noted South Africa was not alone, as several other African countries have also been excluded at times. He said AGOA is a unilateral trade arrangement decided by the US.

Ramaphosa said the country had already begun diversifying its markets as uncertainty around US tariffs emerged, with several South African companies expanding trade beyond the American market. Diversification has now become the order of the day, he said, adding that even as the Liberation Day tariff increase process started, South Africa began diversifying. Many South African companies are already dealing with a number of other countries.

South Africa Seeks Bilateral Deal

He said South Africa would prefer to move toward a bilateral trade agreement with Washington. We want to focus more on a bilateral trade agreement where both parties sit down and negotiate trade rules and trade mechanisms that in our view will enforce and reconfirm our own sovereignty as well as the sovereignty of the US, Ramaphosa said.

There is a lot that both countries have to offer each other, and we prefer that it should be done on a negotiated basis, he said. Ramaphosa said that while South African industries had benefited from AGOA, the government had also been working through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to identify alternative markets.

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While our industries benefited from AGOA, which is good up to January, we have also seen how through the trade and industry and competition department we have been diversifying, he said. We have been spreading our wings and going to various other countries. He stressed that AGOA was not the only arrangement underpinning trade between South Africa and the US. He said the two countries continued to exchange a range of products outside the preferential trade programme.

By the way, our trade relations with the US do not only revolve around AGOA, he said. We also have trade dealings with the US on a variety of products. While we are sad that we have been removed from AGOA, our trade relations with the US continue, and we want it to get even better through bilateral deals, Ramaphosa said.

Agricultural Sector and Diversification

The programme has been particularly important for South African agricultural exports to the US, including citrus, berries, grapes, raisins, wine, fruit juices, apples, pears, apricots and nuts. Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the exclusion is not a catastrophe for the sector. He noted that the US accounts for about 4% of South Africa's agricultural exports.

Sihlobo argues that South Africa, as an upper-middle-income country, should have transitioned out of AGOA years ago and pursued a full bilateral trade agreement with the US. The government said it would accelerate efforts to diversify export markets. It pointed to opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area, India, the EU, the UK, and China. Ramaphosa said South Africa had expanded its trade relationships with other countries and was not solely dependent on AGOA.