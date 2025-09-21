Ramaphosa's Municipal Admissions: A President's Gambit or Political Suicide?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent acknowledgment of the DA's superior performance in municipalities has sparked a political firestorm, raising questions about his leadership, the ANC's future, and the state of South African governance. The article analyzes Ramaphosa's actions, highlighting the implications for the ANC, the DA, and the broader political landscape. The article explores the potential for self-sabotage within the ANC, and whether Ramaphosa can affect meaningful change in the current political environment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa 's recent statements regarding the performance of South African municipalities have ignited a firestorm of political commentary, highlighting a pattern of self-sabotage and strategic missteps. Ramaphosa, in a move that defied conventional political strategy, publicly acknowledged the superior performance of DA-run municipalities, effectively admitting the ANC's shortcomings in local governance.

This public admission, a rare display of self-reflection in South African politics, has been met with a mixed reaction, largely negative within his own party. The President's actions have sparked debate on whether this is a sign of genuine reform or a miscalculated move that has exposed the ANC's vulnerabilities. This is the second time this year that Ramaphosa has made public declarations that have undermined his own party's position. This raises questions about his political acumen, leadership style, and the internal dynamics of the ANC. The author believes that despite his good intentions, Ramaphosa's actions have had the unintended consequence of creating internal conflict within his own political party. The author ponders why the president would make such an announcement, whether it's an attempt to improve service delivery, or a more subtle move related to political maneuvering. The author suggests that the president's actions, while seemingly aiming for self-reflection and improvement, may instead be viewed by his own party as a betrayal. The author also looks at the reaction to Ramaphosa's statements, with the DA, the main opposition party, capitalizing on the President's comments. The author is disappointed that the DA missed an opportunity to bridge divides, and instead has focused on scoring political points. The author delves into the potential implications of Ramaphosa's actions for the future of the ANC. The article explores the various options available to the ANC, from slowly fading out, to turning the ship around. The author wonders if this move, however impactful, will be enough to affect the ANC. The author suggests that the ANC needs a drastic, and perhaps, painful action, to recover and be relevant. The author even ponders if Ramaphosa would be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice, or if his statements will ultimately be a futile gesture. The author suggests that Ramaphosa's ability to effect meaningful change might be undermined by the entrenched structures of power within the ANC. The author believes that despite the obvious need for improvement, the ingrained self-serving tendencies of those in power may prevent real reform from taking place. The author suggests that despite the President's actions, the ANC may not be able to recover. The author then reflects on the potential reactions of the DA. \The DA, unsurprisingly, seized upon Ramaphosa’s comments, using them to underscore the failures of ANC-led municipalities. This response, however, has been criticized for its lack of statesmanship. The article suggests that the DA had an opportunity to display a willingness to collaborate, to offer guidance and assistance to the ANC in improving service delivery. Instead, they’ve focused on political opportunism, highlighting a missed opportunity for a genuine, collaborative approach. This missed opportunity speaks to a deeper issue: the prevailing political culture of self-interest and adversarial tactics. The author further suggests that the lack of cooperation indicates a lack of consideration for the greater good. The author considers the long-term consequences for South Africa, if its main political parties remain divided and resistant to cooperation. \The situation demands a profound assessment of the ANC’s future. The question that hangs heavy is whether the ANC can undergo the necessary reforms to regain public trust and credibility. The author wonders whether Ramaphosa will take these actions to the next level. In this light, a drastic move, such as removing the ANC from the next elections, to focus on improving governance structures, would be necessary. The author suggests that Ramaphosa may be forced to acknowledge the need for fundamental change within the ANC. The author believes that a radical shift in the ANC's approach to governance is required. The author also reflects on the possibility of the ANC transforming its organizational structures. The author wonders if there’s any possibility of the ANC returning to its former glory. The author also discusses the need for a profound, all-encompassing overhaul of the organization. The author suggests that only a significant course correction will enable the ANC to restore the trust of the electorate. The author points out that the president is willing to face scrutiny for making such profound statements, but asks if it will be enough to affect change in the ANC. The author believes that nothing short of an entire reconfiguration of the party’s power structures will provide a solution. The author considers a scenario where Ramaphosa would go to the NEC for his statements, and if the president would be willing to go all the way. The author believes that Ramaphosa's actions are, however, an indication of potential change to the future of South Africa





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cyril Ramaphosa ANC DA South African Politics Municipalities

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Ramaphosa made these remarks during an interview with the SABC

Read more »

Ramaphosa Addresses Controversy Over DA Municipality ComparisonsPresident Ramaphosa clarifies his remarks about ANC councillors learning from the DA, acknowledging that he should have provided a more comprehensive explanation. He emphasizes the need for both compliance and transformative change in municipalities, highlighting the DA's strengths in audit outcomes while acknowledging the ANC's focus on social transformation.

Read more »

ANC Youth League to Pressure ANC to Improve Performance Before 2026 ElectionsThe African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) plans to push the ANC to improve performance in municipalities and hold underperforming members accountable to restore public trust before the 2026 elections. The ANCYL also called for the removal of Democratic Alliance ministers who refused to implement the president's resolutions.

Read more »

Ramaphosa Calls for ANC to Learn from DA Municipalities, Sparks DebatePresident Cyril Ramaphosa's call for ANC councillors to study DA-run municipalities has ignited controversy, prompting discussions about governance, audit outcomes, and the ANC's strategies ahead of the local government elections. The president acknowledged the DA's successes while highlighting the need for the ANC to address both compliance and transformative goals.

Read more »

DA Rejects Ramaphosa's Advice, Vows to Rescue JohannesburgThe Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng dismisses ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's suggestion that ANC councillors learn from DA-run municipalities, asserting they are focused on implementation and rescuing Johannesburg from corruption and incompetence. The DA highlights its success in Midvaal and prepares to announce its mayoral candidate for the upcoming elections.

Read more »

Mantashe defends Ramaphosa's 'praise' of DA-run municipalities - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Gwede Mantashe says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s DA comments were about clean audits, not councillors

Read more »