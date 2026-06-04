South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected claims of xenophobia amid migration protests, saying that South Africans want to live peacefully with people from across the continent. He made the comments during a visit to Kenya, where he and Kenyan President William Ruto will sign four bilateral agreements to strengthen relations and boost tourism between the two countries. The agreements are aimed at promoting cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa and Kenya could work together to build a peaceful, integrated and prosperous continent capable of resolving its own challenges. Ruto noted that migration pressures often arise because some countries offer better economic opportunities than others. He argued that a stronger and more effective African Union could help foster solidarity among African countries and reduce competition over resources and opportunities. The Kenyan President emphasized the need to create opportunities everywhere on the continent, rather than relying on a few countries to provide services and opportunities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Kenya n President William Ruto that recent protests against illegal immigration do not mean South Africa ns are xenophobic. Ramaphosa made the comments during a visit to Kenya , where he and Ruto will sign four bilateral agreements to strengthen relations and boost tourism between the two countries.

The agreements are aimed at promoting cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africans wanted to live peacefully with people from across the continent but expected leaders to address challenges linked to migration. He added that South Africa and Kenya could work together to build a peaceful, integrated and prosperous continent capable of resolving its own challenges. Ruto noted that migration pressures often arise because some countries offer better economic opportunities than others.

He argued that a stronger and more effective African Union could help foster solidarity among African countries and reduce competition over resources and opportunities. The Kenyan President emphasized the need to create opportunities everywhere on the continent, rather than relying on a few countries to provide services and opportunities. Ramaphosa and Ruto also discussed the importance of addressing the root causes of migration, including poverty and inequality.

They agreed that a coordinated approach was needed to address these challenges and promote economic development across the continent. The visit comes at a time when South Africa is facing increasing pressure from neighboring countries to address the issue of illegal immigration. The government has been criticized for its handling of the issue, with some arguing that it has not done enough to address the root causes of migration.

However, Ramaphosa's comments suggest that the government is taking a more nuanced approach to the issue, recognizing that migration is a complex problem that requires a coordinated response. The signing of the bilateral agreements is seen as a significant step towards strengthening relations between South Africa and Kenya. The agreements are expected to promote trade, investment, and cultural exchange between the two countries, and to create new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

The visit is also seen as an opportunity for Ramaphosa to build on the momentum generated by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, who visited Kenya in 2015. Zuma's visit was seen as a significant step towards strengthening relations between South Africa and Kenya, and Ramaphosa's visit is expected to build on this momentum. The two Presidents also discussed the importance of promoting regional integration and cooperation.

They agreed that a stronger and more effective African Union was needed to promote economic development and address the challenges facing the continent. The visit is seen as a significant step towards promoting regional integration and cooperation, and to creating a more peaceful and prosperous continent.





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