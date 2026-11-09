Ramaphosa rejects resignation rumours after ANC drops to 30.76% in 2026 local elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that he could resign after the ANC's poor showing in the 2026 local government elections, calling the rumours preposterous as the party's national vote share fell from 45.59% to 30.76%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that he plans to resign following the ANC's poor performance in the 2026 local government elections. Speaking on the sidelines of the Electoral Commission of South Africa final results announcement on Sunday, 8 November, Ramaphosa questioned the claims surrounding his political future.

I do not know where these rumours are coming from; I mean, whoever came up with a rumour like that is preposterous, he said. His remarks follow reports that he raised the possibility of stepping down as ANC president during discussions with senior party leaders. According to reports, several ANC National Executive Committee members claimed Ramaphosa suggested the party's leadership should take responsibility for its declining electoral support.

Also read Ramaphosa to Attend IEC Announcement of 2026 Local Government Election Results After ANC Loss

Mbalula Rejects Rumours About Ramaphosa's Departure

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has rejected suggestions that Ramaphosa's departure is being considered. Concerning it might be, we accept that this is how the people of South Africa in our towns, our cities, in our metros have spoken. And this is their verdict. And we accept it with humility, he said.

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As election results painted a bleak picture for the ANC, rumours swirled that Ramaphosa and other senior leaders could come under pressure to step aside. The ANC was left licking their wounds after its national share of the vote dropped from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.76% in this year's elections. The party secured 3 246 council seats.

The DA came in second with 24.64%, securing 1 695 council seats, followed by the MK party, which received 9.76% and obtained 785 seats. The results marked one of the party's worst electoral performances, intensifying debate around accountability within the ANC. While the elections have intensified debate around accountability within the ANC, Ramaphosa sought to place the focus on the democratic process rather than internal party politics.

Ramaphosa Hails South Africa's Constitutional Democracy

Congratulating South Africans for participating in the vote, he described the elections as another affirmation of the country's constitutional democracy. We celebrate the enduring strength of our democracy and the sovereign right of the people of South Africa to choose their representatives, Ramaphosa said. Marking 30 years since the signing of South Africa's Constitution, the president stressed that political authority ultimately rests with citizens. The authority to govern comes from the people.

It is not inherited. It is not owned by any political party. It is not the permanent possession of those who hold public office, he said. It is entrusted by the people to those whom they elect, and it must always be exercised in the interests of those who choose them.

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President Shuts Down Resignation Speculation Again

Speaking to journalists after his address, the president quickly shut down speculation that he was resigning. I don't know where these rumours come from. I mean, who came up with a rumour like that? It's preposterous, Ramaphosa said when asked about reports that he was considering resigning.