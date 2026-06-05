The National Assembly sub-committee has provisionally adopted new rules to guide the work of Parliament's Section 89 inquiry that will probe alleged misconduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The rules-making process does not impede the impeachment committee from laying the groundwork for the inquiry.

Ramaphosa reassures Ruto that there's nothing to worry about amid immigration protests A sub-committee reviewing the rules of the National Assembly provisionally adopted a new set of rules that will guide the work of Parliament's Section 89 inquiry that will probe alleged misconduct by the president.

It follows May's Constitutional Court order that Parliament establish an impeachment committee to probe matters related to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm after the National Assembly had declined to do so in 2022. Ramaphosa 'won't be distracted by narrow agendas' over Phala Phala saga Chairperson of the sub-committee Doris Mpapane said that the rules-making process does not impede the impeachment committee from laying the groundwork for the inquiry.

On Thursday night, tempers flared at times, as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party sought assurances from the committee that the rules-making process won't stall the start of the impeachment inquiry. Following inputs from political parties on the process, the subcommittee was presented with a 39-page document proposing detailed rules and guidelines for a Section 89 inquiry. External legal counsel Andrew Breitenbach advised that the impeachment committee not begin leading witness testimony until firm rules are in place.

My biggest discomfort with this detail is that I think it's micro-management of the impeachment committee. Sub-committee could not agree on a proposal from the Democratic Alliance (DA) that only members of Parliament (MPs) considered fit and proper serve on the impeachment committee.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Mika Mahlaule said that the committee should err on the side of caution, following a High Court judgment that disbarred impeached former judge turned MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe from serving on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). That case and the court having identified who is fit and proper, will it apply to this specific case?

In the meantime, the proposed rules will be tabled before the Rules Committee next week for consideration, before being sent to the National Assembly for final approval





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Ramaphosa Ruto Immigration Protests National Assembly Parliament's Section 89 Inquiry

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