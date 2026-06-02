President Cyril Ramaphosa rallies South Africa as Bafana cleared for World Cup battle. The Madlanga Commission has ruled that Lieutenant-Colonel Duma's name may be published for the duration of his testimony, while measures remain in place to protect his identity as an undercover Crime Intelligence operative.

One team, one nation: Ramaphosa rallies SA as Bafana cleared for World Cup battle. The Madlanga Commission has ruled that Lieutenant-Colonel Duma 's name may be published for the duration of his testimony, while measures remain in place to protect his identity as an undercover Crime Intelligence operative.

The ruling came after Daily Maverick and Media24 opposed an application for Duma's testimony to be heard fully in camera, meaning that no aspect of his testimony would have been released. By agreement and consent between the parties, Lieutenant Colonel Duma's evidence on 2 June 2026 or until such time that he is excused by the Chairperson, will be heard publicly via audio link and his face or visual features will be concealed.

While the arrangement sought to balance concerns for the witness' safety and privacy, it also ensured that journalists and the public retained access to evidence being presented before a commission tasked with probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system. However, the ruling bars the media and anyone attending proceedings from publishing or sharing any visual material, such as photos or video, that could reveal Duma's face.

The ruling stems from an application on 8 May 2026 by Duma, citing fears that public exposure at the Madlanga Commission would get him or his family killed. His testimony is expected to focus on the saga surrounding the theft of cocaine worth R200-million from a Hawks property in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The theft took place in November 2021. The site's alarm system was not operational at the time.

A case of theft and business burglary was subsequently opened. Last month, Hendrik Flynn, a Hawks Major-General and head of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, gave evidence of operational failures and questionable decisions that preceded the 2021 break-in at a Hawks facility in Port Shepstone. Flynn testified that major transit points for drug trafficking typically include OR Tambo International Airport, Lebombo Border Post and the Durban harbour.

It was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025





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