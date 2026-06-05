Ramaphosa: Protests Against Illegal Immigration Are Not Xenophobic

During Kenyan President William Ruto's state visit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa asserted that recent protests over illegal immigration should not be viewed as xenophobic, emphasizing South Africans' hospitality toward other Africans while acknowledging the need to address migration challenges. Both leaders highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and addressing the root causes of migration, such as uneven economic development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Kenya n President William Ruto during his state visit to South Africa that recent protests against illegal immigration should not be interpreted as xenophobia, saying South Africa ns are not hostile to other Africans.

Ramaphosa: There will be envoys going to African countries and around the world to address this migration issue we are facing. We will also go and learn how they have dealt with this issue of migration as it's not only a South African problem. He added that while citizens want peaceful coexistence with other Africans, government must still address challenges linked to migration and undocumented movement.

Ramaphosa also said South Africa is actively working on migration-related issues and called for closer cooperation with Kenya to build a more integrated and stable continent. Ruto, who is on a three-day state visit during which four bilateral agreements are expected to be signed to boost trade and tourism, said migration pressures are driven by uneven economic development across Africa





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Cyril Ramaphosa William Ruto Illegal Immigration Xenophobia Migration South Africa Kenya African Integration State Visit Bilateral Agreements

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