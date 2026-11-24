President Cyril Ramaphosa details government interventions against gender-based violence following statistics showing 581 women murdered recently in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep concern over the alarming frequency of gender-based violence in South Africa, citing that up to seven women are murdered daily across the nation. This urgent national crisis prompted the administration to release emergency measures in September to address the systemic abuse and killing of vulnerable women.

Addressing Rising Violence Statistics

The President made these remarks while responding to questions during an Oral Reply session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at Parliament in Cape Town. The discussion focused on strengthening accountability, protecting vulnerable communities, and improving service delivery nationwide.

Also read Carrim’s lawyer outlines defence plan to any Madlanga complaint

Recent quarterly crime statistics reveal a disturbing trend, with more than 5,500 people murdered in total. Among these victims, 581 were women, highlighting the disproportionate impact of violent crime on the female population. President Ramaphosa stated that the death of almost 600 women in such a short period has troubled the government significantly.

He emphasized that these women are frequently abused, raped, and then killed, a reality that should make the entire nation ashamed. The President affirmed that the government is deeply concerned about this scourge and has embarked on a series of measures to combat it.

Advertisement

Reforms for Service Delivery

Beyond addressing violence, President Ramaphosa also outlined reforms aimed at improving local government performance through the National Water Action Plan. These reforms are designed to enable the national government to intervene directly when local authorities fail to fulfill their service delivery responsibilities.

He referenced the disaster at Bronkhorstspruit, where more than 800 people became ill after drinking untreated tap water. The President noted that this incident could have been prevented, underscoring the need for better oversight and immediate national intervention when local entities are unable to manage crises effectively.

Next Steps and Accountability

The new measures aim to empower local governments while ensuring that the national government can assist whenever challenges arise. If local municipalities do not act to protect their communities, the national government will step in more directly to ensure safety and service provision.

President Ramaphosa provided these updates as part of a broader agenda to advance South Africa's economic interests and protect its citizens from both violent crime and infrastructural failures. The government continues to monitor the situation closely to implement these critical interventions.