President Cyril Ramaphosa leads a high-level delegation to Silicon Valley to explore AI opportunities, while the EFF announces internal performance reviews following municipal election results.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a high-level, multi-stakeholder South Africa n delegation to Silicon Valley in California. The mission aims to gain deep insights into the global artificial intelligence ecosystem. This visit is designed to inform South Africa's strategic approach to the development, adoption, and application of AI technologies. The delegation's schedule includes engagements with leading technology companies, investors, researchers, and academic experts. These interactions provide a critical platform to explore developments in frontier AI, robotics, and data infrastructure.

Strategic AI Engagement Goals

The program features technology demonstrations and knowledge exchanges with key stakeholders in the United States. Participants will examine the practical application of AI across various sectors, including cloud computing and digital innovation. The delegation includes ministers of finance, international relations, science and innovation, trade, communications, electricity, and small business development. Their collective presence underscores the government's commitment to integrating digital transformation into national policy frameworks. The visit serves as a direct mechanism to learn from global leaders in technological advancement.

Also read Beyond photo ops — what SA should bring home from Ramaphosa’s Silicon Valley trip

Economic and Productivity Implications

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that engagements with leading academic institutions are a key component of the trip. These sessions will focus on the implications of AI for technology, security, the economy, and the labor market. Magwenya highlighted that AI presents significant opportunities to improve productivity and strengthen public service delivery. The technology is also expected to stimulate economic growth and support the creation of new industries and employment opportunities. South Africa seeks to leverage these insights to boost its own innovation ecosystem.

Showcasing Investment Opportunities

The visit aims to promote South Africa as a viable investment destination for global technology firms. It showcases progress in economic reforms, including initiatives through Operation Vulindlela. The delegation will highlight opportunities for investment in the country's digital economy and research capacity. By demonstrating a conducive environment for innovation, the government hopes to attract foreign direct investment. This strategic positioning is crucial for long-term economic stability and technological sovereignty.

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EFF Conducts Internal Performance Reviews

In a separate political development, EFF leader Julius Malema announced that the party will review its electoral performance. The review aims to assess the performance of comrades in government following recent local government elections. Malema stated that some individuals placed in structures have failed to meet expectations. Starting this week, the party will address elements that are not serving the organization effectively. The review will begin with the national parliament and extend to provincial legislatures and leading structures.

Coalition Government Formations

Coalition talks are set to enter their second week as political parties broker agreements for local governments. The ANC achieved 30.7% of votes nationally, while the DA, MK Party, and EFF received 24.24%, 9.76%, and 6.22% respectively. Only Cape Town will be governed by an outright majority after the DA received 56.42% of the vote. Other metros including Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, and Tshwane will be governed through coalitions. The EFF's electoral support declined to 6.2% in 2026, down from 10.3% in 2021. Malema emphasized that only ward winners or strong runners-up are entitled to list positions.