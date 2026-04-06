Ramaphosa Highlights Church's Role in National Dialogue and Values

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the pivotal role of the church in shaping national values and contributing to initiatives like the National Dialogue, during a service at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church.

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the crucial role of the church in fostering a national ethos and shared values, particularly within initiatives like the National Dialogue . Speaking at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church service in Moria, Limpopo, he highlighted the extensive reach and influence of churches with millions of adherents, advocating for their utilization in achieving common goals shared by both the government and the populace.

The National Dialogue, initiated with its first convention in 2025, aims to facilitate solutions by incorporating perspectives from both governmental and non-governmental entities. The subsequent local and sectoral dialogues are planned before the second convention is organized. Ramaphosa envisions the dialogue as a platform for open discussion and the formulation of a social contract, which will enable the participation and amplification of the public's voices.\Ramaphosa lauded the St Engenas Church's substantial supporter base and expressed his confidence in its dedication to addressing the challenges faced by the people. He believes the church's involvement extends beyond mere prayer, serving as a source of guidance on critical aspects of national progress. Recognizing the church's influential position, Ramaphosa provided a stern warning against corrupt religious leaders who exploit their power and influence. He strongly condemned those who engage in practices that endanger their followers, such as forcing them to consume harmful substances like snakes or petrol. Ramaphosa emphasized the church's vital role as a neutral arbiter, maintaining its position independently from political affiliations and advocating for the well-being of the population. The president made it very clear that he appreciates and respects the church and congregations that actually help people.\During his address, Ramaphosa underscored the significance of the National Dialogue as a pivotal process for shaping the nation's values. He believes that the dialogue must be all-inclusive and collaborative, drawing on diverse perspectives to forge a united national identity. The concept of the social contract is central to this vision, promoting active participation from all citizens. The involvement of religious institutions is key to this process, as they can provide valuable guidance and act as a moral compass for the country. The president's statements reflect a commitment to utilizing all available resources, including religious institutions, to address societal challenges and promote national unity and progress. Ramaphosa's address served to remind everyone of the importance of values and the church's role in helping the country achieve these values. He also indicated that he will work closely with the church in the future. The first step towards this is to work together with all the institutions to improve the current state of affairs and to create a better country





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