A state memorial service for former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka took place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivering the keynote address. Mlambo-Ngcuka, 71, died on Friday, November 20, following complications from a medical procedure.

A state memorial service for former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia on Tuesday, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivering the keynote address.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, 71, died on Friday, November 20, following complications from a medical procedure. Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, government officials, civil society organisations and international figures. President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Mlambo-Ngcuka, describing her as a selfless leader who dedicated her life to serving South Africa, the African continent and the wider world. She put others before herself, he said.

Also read South Africa Prepares State Funeral for Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Ramaphosa visits Mlambo-Ngcuka family home

On Monday, Ramaphosa led a delegation of the ANC National Executive Committee to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family home in Morningside, Sandton, to convey the party's condolences. He was accompanied by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Barbara Creecy and former MP Pamela Tshwete. Speaking outside the family home, Ramaphosa said the visit was an opportunity to comfort the family and assure them that they were not alone in their grief.

Our presence here is to come and console the family and to tell the family that they are not alone, he said. Many people in our country feel it deeply because Comrade Phumzile was a distinguished leader. She belongs to that generation of leaders whose consciousness was shaped by the struggle, Ramaphosa said.

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He described Mlambo-Ngcuka as a leader who consistently placed the needs of others before her own and distinguished herself in several leadership positions entrusted to her by the ANC. She was a leader who put others before her. She distinguished herself in a number of leadership roles that our movement gave her, he said. As the African National Congress, we are deeply saddened by her departure.

Ramaphosa praises Mlambo-Ngcuka ANC commitment

I would say that it was an untimely departure. We still expected so much more, Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa praised Mlambo-Ngcuka's continued commitment to the ANC, saying she remained actively involved in efforts to renew and rebuild the organisation despite no longer serving in public office. She was a devoted member of the African National Congress who continued to make contributions as the ANC was involved in the process of renewal, he said.

She was one of those who raised her hand to say that she will participate in many efforts that we've been involved in in renewing our movement, and she never gave up on the ANC. She was always there, and she was one of those who always showed up, Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also acknowledged that Mlambo-Ngcuka would have been concerned by the ANC's poor performance in the recent local government elections, saying the party was taking the setback seriously and would reflect on the reasons behind its decline. We've said that this is a setback for the African National Congress. The decline that we have suffered is a serious setback, he said.

Tributes highlight mining and global leadership

It is a setback that we are going to spend a considerable amount of time reflecting on and looking deeply at where the ANC is, what caused it, and what the future portends, Ramaphosa said. Mbalula also paid tribute to Mlambo-Ngcuka's contribution to the country, particularly her work in advancing the participation of black people in the mining and minerals sector. We remember her as our deputy president in the country; she was perfect.

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Everything you see in this country when it comes to mining and minerals that affirmed black people, this was the person. She left an indelible mark, he said. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remembered Mlambo-Ngcuka as a lifelong champion of women's rights, highlighting her leadership as executive director of UN Women. Guterres said she regarded gender equality as a fundamental right rather than a favour.

Condolences to family and to women and girls globally whose lives she transformed, he said. Philanthropist Melinda French Gates also recalled Mlambo-Ngcuka's leadership during her time in government and at UN Women. The University of Johannesburg, where Mlambo-Ngcuka served as chancellor, described her as a giant in South African public life. Parliament, through National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, also extended condolences to her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, and the family.

Family grateful as national flag lowered

Family spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said the family was deeply touched by the outpouring of support. The family loved her dearly, and they will miss her deeply. They are heartbroken but deeply grateful for messages from across South Africa and the world, Ngwema said. Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast until Saturday evening as the country mourns her passing.

A Category 2 State Funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Anne Shawl, Middledrift (eXesi), in the Eastern Cape. The funeral will include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force. Born in Durban's Clermont township, Mlambo-Ngcuka became politically active during the anti-apartheid struggle and served as the first president of the Natal Organisation of Women in 1983. She went on to serve as deputy president of South Africa and later as executive director of UN Women.

Friends, family members and dignitaries gathered in Rivonia on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to the former deputy president at the memorial service honouring her life and legacy. The service drew political leaders, friends and supporters from across the country as South Africa bids farewell to one of its most prominent public figures.

Mlambo-Ngcuka is being remembered as a seasoned leader, former deputy president and steadfast ANC veteran whose influence extended beyond South Africa's borders through her work in government and international institutions.