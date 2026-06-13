Ramaphosa Files Urgent Court Application to Halt Impeachment Over Phala Phala Theft

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an urgent interdict to stop the parliamentary impeachment committee from proceeding, arguing substantial harm before a review of its legality. The case stems from a $580,000 theft at his farm and a Constitutional Court ruling that lifted earlier impeachment block.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched an urgent legal bid to halt impeachment proceedings against him, filing a notice of motion in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, 12 June 2026.

The urgent interdict application seeks to prevent the parliamentary impeachment committee from continuing its work, arguing that proceeding with the enquiry would cause substantial harm before a broader review application is determined. The president is also challenging the constitutionality of the committee's formation and the charges brought against him, which stem from the theft of approximately $580,000 (about R9.6 million) from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

The legal developments follow a Constitutional Court ruling in May that found Parliament had acted unlawfully when it blocked impeachment proceedings in December 2022. The impeachment committee, composed of 31 MPs from 16 political parties and chaired by Rise Mzansi's chief organiser, is tasked with investigating allegations that Ramaphosa violated the Constitution and several laws, including the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

The charges, brought forward by ActionSA, include claims that the president misled Parliament about the amount stolen and failed to report the theft properly. Ramaphosa's court papers argue that if the impeachment enquiry proceeds even partially before the review application is heard, substantial harm will result. The motion states: Even if only part of the impeachment enquiry is undertaken before the review application is determined, substantial harm will already have been done.

In those circumstances, the review court will be confronted with a situation in which consequences flowing from the report have already occurred before the validity of the report has been determined. The effectiveness of the review proceedings will have been materially undermined. I will not be able to obtain substantial redress in due course. The complaint centres on discrepancies regarding the amount stolen, with allegations that the figure was significantly higher than initially disclosed.

ActionSA's charges also include perjury and fraud. Meanwhile, a separate impeachment motion brought by the African Transformation Movement was rejected by National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, preventing it from proceeding. As uncertainty continues to surround the events at Phala Phala, criminal proceedings are underway against individuals allegedly connected to the theft.

Namibian national Imanuela David, along with fellow compatriots Froliana Joseph, a former cleaner at the farm, and her brother Ndilinasho David Joseph, are currently facing charges related to the incident. The legal battles mark a significant escalation in the political fallout from the Phala Phala scandal, which has dogged Ramaphosa's presidency for years. The outcome of the urgent interdict application and the broader review will determine whether the impeachment process moves forward or is stalled indefinitely





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Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Phala Phala Court Interdict South Africa

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