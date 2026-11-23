ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa faces a divided national executive committee meeting over coalitions with ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party, as business leaders warn the Johannesburg stalemate is a national economic emergency.

Cyril Ramaphosa faces his toughest decision yet as ANC president at Monday's national executive committee meeting, where divisions have emerged over the party's governance strategy after the local government elections.

Two Luthuli House sources said the ANC's decision to sideline the DA in favour of municipal executive pacts with Herman Mashaba's ActionSA, Julius Malema's EFF and Jacob Zuma's MK Party has sparked fierce debate over poor governance, corruption and the party's long-term survival. Those who opposed what some call a done deal told Business Day they expected to be in the minority in the NEC.

Also read ActionSA declines DA offer but deal with ANC not yet sealed

The insiders said Ramaphosa himself directed the national working committee to avoid coalitions with the DA, and later instructed the NEC to treat a DA partnership strictly as a last resort. Ramaphosa has just returned from a six-day working visit to Silicon Valley in California. Members of the ANC's official coalition task team declined to divulge details of consultations between provincial and regional leaders and other parties.

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The Luthuli House sources said there were sharp divisions between and within the party's provincial structures. One source said the only possible reason for regional leaders wanting to join MK and ActionSA-led governments is a continuation of transactional politics at the ANC's expense. The source said coalitions with parties that are cannibalising the ANC's vote are suicidal and effectively mean the ANC is dead.

Tender Deals Undermine Reform Agenda

On a proposal for the ANC to join an ActionSA-led coalition in Johannesburg that includes the EFF and MK, an ANC Gauteng insider privy to the talks said the deal was motivated by access to municipal tenders and high-value procurement contracts such as metro fleet deals. This would contradict Ramaphosa's reform agenda, because coalitions built on quid pro quo arrangements rather than shared service delivery hand municipal departments and budgets to party political control, raising corruption risks and further collapsing service delivery.

An ANC Tshwane heavyweight described a coalition with ActionSA as the death of the party. The source said the ANC lost just under 15% of support in 2026 compared with the 2021 municipal election, and those votes went to ActionSA. Analysis of the 2026 ballot in Tshwane shows ActionSA took the lead in 191 voting districts the ANC had won in 2021, flipping strongholds across Tshwane townships including wards in Atteridgeville, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane and Hammanskraal.

While the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal denies deep divisions over a possible tie-up with MK, former provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has reportedly cautioned against framing pacts with MK and the EFF as black party unity. He argued this betrays the ANC's nonracial principles while empowering rivals actively seeking to erode its voter base. Prominent ANC Veterans League elders such as Snuki Zikalala and Mavuso Msimang, alongside former president Thabo Mbeki, have been vocal critics of Zuma's political project.

They view MK as a counter-revolutionary splinter group that hijacked the name and symbols of the ANC's historic armed wing, arguing that legitimising MK through a coalition undermines the ANC's renewal agenda and accountability efforts. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, long against any tie-up with the DA, is supported by the ANC Youth League and regional Gauteng metro leaders.

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Gauteng Leaders Oppose DA Partnership

They argue partnering with the DA damaged the ANC's working-class support and want a progressive bloc to retain executive influence through MMC seats. In Johannesburg, the Keep Zille Out campaign has lobbied for a multiparty alliance including ActionSA, MKP, the EFF, Patriotic Alliance, Build One SA, the IFP and the African Transformation Movement. The political manoeuvring in Gauteng has drawn a sharp rebuke from the private sector.

In a joint statement on the Johannesburg metro negotiations, Business Unity South Africa president Mxolisi Mgojo, Business Leadership South Africa CEO Adrian Gore and Business for South Africa chair Martin Kingston warned the stalemate is not a local political problem but a national economic emergency. It has been reported that Ramaphosa's original stance on the DA was informed by annoyance that DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis sought to engage him directly on municipal coalition arrangements, bypassing the ANC's formal negotiation channels and senior officials such as secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's centralised negotiating team.

Helen Zille, the DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, has reportedly conceded defeat in a message to her team, while ActionSA has confirmed a subsequent meeting with the DA. It is unclear if the ANC and DA have met again. On Sunday, Hill-Lewis released a last-ditch stability framework proposal he said had been put to the ANC on Friday.

DA Offers Stability Framework

He said that now details of a near-finalised deal are becoming public, South Africans deserve to see the alternative before the ANC's national executive committee makes its choice. Under the proposal, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, subject to agreement with the IFP.

Hill-Lewis said that where the ANC earned the strongest support among the parties working together, an ANC mayor would be elected, and the same principle would apply where the DA or the IFP is the largest party. He proposed a flexible approach and a willingness to negotiate on the hung metros. He said the offer would strengthen the government of national unity, cement stability at every level of government and offer the chance for nationwide progress.