ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the proceedings of the Madlanga Commission as a necessary cleansing process for the country and the criminal justice system in particular.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the proceedings of the Madlanga Commission as a necessary cleansing process for the country and the criminal justice system in particular.

He was speaking to the SABC News on the sidelines of a voter registration campaign in Riversideview in Diepsloot north of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon. The Commission is investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. It is expected to finish its work at the end of August and submit its final report to the President.

The Madlanga Commission is an absolutely fantastic process, it is a process that is going to help us get rid of the rot within the criminal justice system. We have gone through State Capture, and we have largely been able to rid our country of State Capture and we now looking at the criminal justice system which has enormous challenges.

The President also touched on the recent passing of social activist Thato Molosankwe who will be laid to rest in Mahikeng. His death has been met with an outpouring of grief from the public, with many taking to social media to pay their respects. The President has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the late activist, describing her as a dedicated and passionate individual who made a significant impact in her community.

The Madlanga Commission is seen as a crucial step in addressing the issues that have plagued the criminal justice system, and the President is confident that it will bring about positive change. The Commission's findings and recommendations will be instrumental in shaping the future of the criminal justice system, and the President is eager to see the impact it will have.

The President's comments come as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of State Capture, and the Madlanga Commission is seen as a vital part of the process of healing and rebuilding. The Commission's work is a testament to the government's commitment to transparency and accountability, and the President is proud to be a part of it.

The Madlanga Commission is a shining example of the government's dedication to addressing the challenges facing the criminal justice system, and the President is confident that it will make a significant difference. The President's comments have been met with widespread support from the public, who are eager to see the impact of the Madlanga Commission.

The Commission's work is a vital step in the process of rebuilding and healing, and the President is confident that it will bring about positive change





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Madlanga Commission Cyril Ramaphosa Criminal Justice System State Capture Thato Molosankwe

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