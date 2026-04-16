Ramaphosa Demands Urgent Governance Reform to Revitalize South Africa's Local Economies

President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the critical need for governance reform at the municipal level to address failing service delivery and unlock local economic development. Speaking at the 2026 National Local Economic Development Summit, he pointed to issues like poor financial management, infrastructure neglect, and lack of accountability as major impediments to economic growth, urging a shift from problem identification to actionable solutions and increased private sector involvement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stark warning regarding the critical state of South Africa’s local economies, directly attributing their stagnation to pervasive failures in municipal governance .

Addressing a significant gathering of policymakers, business leaders, and other vital stakeholders at the Birchwood Conference Centre, the President emphasized a clear and undeniable link between deficient local governance and the diminished economic prospects available to both individuals and businesses across the nation. He referenced the Auditor-General’s latest report on local government, highlighting its findings of persistent systemic weaknesses that actively undermine essential service delivery and serve as a significant impediment to local economic development. During his keynote address at the 2026 National Local Economic Development (LED) Summit, President Ramaphosa cataloged a series of deeply concerning deficiencies plaguing local government operations. These include inadequate financial management practices, poor revenue collection strategies, the persistent neglect of crucial infrastructure maintenance, inefficient supply chain management processes, and a general lack of accountability, which has unfortunately led to widespread irregular and wasteful expenditures. The consequences of these operational failures are not abstract; they manifest in tangible ways that directly impact the daily lives and economic viability of communities throughout South Africa. The President lamented that these challenges translate directly into unreliable electricity supplies, precarious water security, poorly maintained road networks, overall substandard service delivery, and unsafe trading environments for businesses. He forcefully called for a fundamental shift in approach, moving away from simply identifying problems towards the rigorous development and implementation of effective, sustainable solutions. A central tenet of President Ramaphosa’s address was the non-negotiable imperative for comprehensive governance reform as the bedrock upon which meaningful economic development at the municipal level must be built. He asserted unequivocally that without rectifying governance failures, service delivery cannot be improved, and without improved service delivery, the vast potential for local economic development remains irrevocably stunted. He framed the summit as a critical and indispensable collaborative platform, designed to transition abstract dialogue into concrete, actionable strategies. Highlighting the severe underinvestment in essential infrastructure, the President pointed out that municipalities are currently allocating less than a mere 1% of their budgets to necessary maintenance. This figure falls drastically short of the National Treasury’s mandated benchmark, which requires at least 8% of the carrying value of property, plant, and equipment to be dedicated to maintenance. This chronic and systemic underinvestment, he warned, spells certain disaster for the nation’s infrastructure and, by extension, severely compromises its economic potential. Further amplifying his call to action, President Ramaphosa urged for more robust revenue collection mechanisms and a significant increase in private sector investment to confront the substantial infrastructure backlogs that currently exist. He implored municipalities to take a proactive leadership role in this endeavor, emphasizing the urgent need to dismantle the constraints on service delivery at the local government level, particularly concerning basic infrastructure. The establishment of reliable energy, water, and transport systems was underscored as a fundamental prerequisite for achieving sustainable economic growth. The President reiterated that municipalities must act as the primary agents in removing infrastructure-related obstacles, citing the essential need to ensure that local industrial parks have consistent access to power and that township businesses are provided with adequate street lighting to operate safely and effectively well beyond daylight hours





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