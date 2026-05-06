Ramaphosa Defends Zimbabwe Visit Amid Strong Criticism From Democratic Alliance

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson rejects claims of political impropriety following a working visit to Zimbabwe, while the DA raises concerns over democratic capture and migration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa 's recent diplomatic journey to Zimbabwe has sparked a heated political debate within South Africa, as the presidency moves to dismiss sharp criticisms leveled by the Democratic Alliance .

The visit, described as a working engagement, took place at the invitation of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and was hosted at his private residence. According to Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for the South African presidency, the meeting was designed to foster bilateral relations and address critical areas of mutual interest. The discussions reportedly spanned a wide array of topics, including the enhancement of trade relations, agricultural cooperation, and general strategic alignment within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Magwenya emphasized that such informal diplomatic practices are standard for heads of state, allowing them to interact outside the rigid confines of formal protocol to build stronger personal and professional rapport. He stated clearly that the President flew to Zimbabwe for a meeting with his counterpart and nothing else.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has viewed the trip through a far more critical lens. Ryan Smith, the DA's Member of Parliament for International Relations and Cooperation, has voiced strong disapproval regarding the timing of the visit. Smith argues that the trip occurred at a moment of extreme political sensitivity in Zimbabwe, specifically as the ruling Zanu-PF party seeks to implement constitutional amendments that would potentially extend presidential term limits.

The DA contends that by visiting now, President Ramaphosa is tacitly endorsing a regime that is attempting to entrench its power and move toward a more dictatorial form of governance. Smith further criticized the South African government's perceived silence on the detention of opposition leaders in Zimbabwe, suggesting that the ANC-led administration is prioritizing political expediency over the promotion of human rights and democratic values in the region.

One of the most contentious points raised by the DA is the presence of certain high-profile Zimbabwean business figures at the informal gathering. Ryan Smith specifically named Wicknell Chivhayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei, referring to them as the 'Zimbabwean Guptas'. This comparison is a direct reference to the state capture scandal in South Africa, which was extensively detailed in the Zondo Commission.

Smith questioned why the President would be in the company of individuals associated with corruption, arguing that such an association undermines the spirit of the Zondo Commission's findings. In response, Vincent Magwenya clarified that President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of the guest list and did not vet the attendees, as the meeting took place at a private venue.

He asserted that the President's presence was strictly in his official capacity as a head of state and that any legal investigations involving the individuals mentioned are the sole responsibility of the relevant law enforcement agencies. Beyond the immediate controversy of the guest list, the DA highlighted the broader socio-economic consequences of Zimbabwe's political instability. Smith argued that the democratic backslide in Zimbabwe is the primary driver behind the migration crisis currently affecting South Africa.

He claimed that the influx of people fleeing political persecution and economic collapse has placed an unsustainable burden on South African public services and has contributed to social fragmentation and xenophobic tensions. From the DA's perspective, the South African government's failure to hold the Zimbabwean regime accountable for its internal abuses is a direct cause of these domestic challenges.

They argue that the pursuit of a friendly relationship with Mnangagwa comes at the cost of South Africa's own social cohesion and the well-being of its citizens. The presidency remains firm in its stance that the visit was focused on regional stability and state-to-state cooperation. Magwenya urged the public and political opponents to base their commentary on verified facts rather than speculation.

He maintained that the relationship between South Africa and Zimbabwe is essential for the stability of the region and that diplomatic engagements should not be misinterpreted as political endorsements of internal policy. The government continues to insist that it supports democratic processes but must maintain a pragmatic diplomatic channel to ensure bilateral trade and security goals are met, stressing that the presidency rejects any suggestion that the visit was linked to Zimbabwe's internal political developments





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