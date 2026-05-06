Ramaphosa Defends South Africa Against Xenophobia Claims and Addresses Legal Controversies

President Cyril Ramaphosa rejects the label of South Africa as a xenophobic nation while addressing a controversial visit to Zimbabwe and the pending Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala scandal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly asserted that South Africa should not be categorized as a xenophobic nation. During a recent media briefing in Cape Town, presidential spokesperson Magwenya emphasized that applying a blanket description of xenophobia to the South Africa n population is a trap that must be avoided.

He described such characterizations as a form of lazy analysis that fails to account for the intricate and complex underlying issues driving social unrest. According to Magwenya, the tensions often seen in various communities are more accurately linked to crime, economic pressures, and systemic instability rather than a generalized hatred of foreigners.

He further compared this narrative to the debunked white genocide claim, warning that framing protests in this simplistic manner risks causing undue damage to the international reputation of South Africa. The presidency maintains that the challenges faced by the country cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader context of conflict, instability, and poor governance occurring across the African continent.

Magwenya stressed that while condemnations from other African leaders are noted, they must be converted into frank and constructive engagement focused on the root causes of these issues. Law enforcement agencies are currently monitoring anti-illegal immigrant protests to ensure that violence against individuals is prevented while simultaneously ensuring that foreigners are held accountable under the laws of South Africa.

The briefing also touched upon the fallout from President Ramaphosa’s recent working visit to Zimbabwe, where he met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Controversy arose when reports surfaced identifying a person of interest to South African law enforcement among those attending an informal retreat at Mnangagwa’s farm. Magwenya clarified that the president had no prior knowledge of who would be present during the visit and was not familiar with the individual in question.

He asserted that the purpose of the trip was strictly for a bilateral meeting between the two heads of state and that Ramaphosa only became aware of the individual’s presence after the reports began circulating on social media. Despite the criticism generated by the images of the gathering, the presidency maintained that the nature of the visit explained why the president was unaware of every attendee's identity.

Ramaphosa has since been briefed on the matter and is actively encouraging law enforcement agencies to continue their investigations without hesitation. Magwenya urged investigators not to slow down their efforts or take their foot off the pedal simply because of the public visibility of the case, reinforcing the administration's commitment to legal accountability regardless of the diplomatic context.

Finally, the Presidency addressed the pending judgment from the Constitutional Court regarding the Phala Phala matter. This long-standing controversy involves the discovery of over five hundred thousand dollars stored inside a couch at Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo, some of which was subsequently stolen. The Economic Freedom Fighters, or EFF, approached the Constitutional Court to challenge the decision of the National Assembly to reject a Section 89 panel report.

That report had previously recommended that an impeachment inquiry be launched against the president after finding prima facie evidence of wrongdoing. Magwenya declined to speculate on the outcome of the court's ruling, stating that the Presidency is awaiting the judgment alongside the general public. He emphasized that President Ramaphosa has consistently shown respect for due process and the independence of the judiciary.

By supporting the role of the courts in resolving disputes, the president aims to demonstrate his commitment to the rule of law. The upcoming decision will determine whether parliament acted lawfully in its decision to shield the president from impeachment proceedings, marking a critical moment for political accountability in South Africa





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