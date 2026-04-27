Ramaphosa Condemns Xenophobia, Vows Action Against Vigilante Groups

President Ramaphosa strongly condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa, warning against vigilante action and emphasizing the historical solidarity shown by African nations during the anti-apartheid struggle. He details government efforts to address illegal immigration and protect citizens.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a stern warning to South Africa n citizens during his Freedom Day address in Bloemfontein, condemning the recent surge in xenophobic attacks and vigilante actions targeting foreign nationals.

He emphasized that the government will not tolerate individuals taking the law into their own hands, asserting that legitimate concerns regarding illegal immigration should not be exploited to fuel prejudice and discrimination against fellow Africans or individuals from any other part of the world. Ramaphosa underscored the state's proactive measures to address illegal migration, including intensified efforts to combat businesses employing undocumented workers and to root out corruption within the immigration system.

He stated that the government is actively working to enforce existing laws and protect the rights of South African citizens while simultaneously upholding the principles of justice and fairness. The President powerfully reminded the nation of the crucial role played by numerous African countries in supporting the anti-apartheid struggle. He highlighted the historical solidarity demonstrated by these nations, which provided refuge to liberation fighters, offered essential resources, and advocated for South Africa's freedom on the international stage.

Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa's liberation was not achieved in isolation but was rather a collective effort fueled by pan-African support and global solidarity. He argued that to disrespect or harm individuals from these countries would be a betrayal of the very principles that underpinned the fight against apartheid and a rejection of the African fellowship that made freedom possible.

He specifically stated that the spirit of Ubuntu, a traditional African philosophy emphasizing humanity and interconnectedness, must guide South Africa's interactions with foreign nationals. The recent incidents of xenophobic violence have prompted diplomatic concerns, with reports indicating that Ghana and Nigeria have formally lodged complaints regarding the attacks on their citizens. Ramaphosa acknowledged this diplomatic pressure and reiterated South Africa's commitment to upholding constitutional values and fostering a society based on respect, inclusivity, and the rule of law.

He emphasized the importance of extending hospitality to those visiting or residing in South Africa, while also expecting them to respect the country's laws and societal norms. The President’s address served as a clear message that xenophobia has no place in the new South Africa and that the government is determined to protect both its citizens and the rights of foreign nationals within its borders. He called for unity and understanding, urging South Africans to embrace diversity and reject prejudice.

The government’s commitment to addressing the root causes of these tensions, including economic challenges and concerns about illegal immigration, was also highlighted as a key priority





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xenophobia South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Freedom Day Illegal Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police ministry warns xenophobia suspects will face arrest and prosecutionThe Ministry of Police has strongly condemned recent attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals and other foreign nationals in South Africa, warning that perpetrators will face the full might of the law.

Read more »

Mamepe Striders apologises for Carnival City Marathon blunders, vows smoother second editionThe second edition of the race will be held at the Carnival City Sports Grounds on May 1.

Read more »

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Vows Justice for Monswamy Family After Brutal MurdersThe Monswamy family was tragically murdered after being robbed, kidnapped, and subjected to extreme violence. Authorities have arrested three suspects and are searching for more, with the KwaZulu-Natal Premier promising a relentless pursuit of justice and opposing bail for the accused.

Read more »

Soweto Derby Marred by Pre-Match Violence, Chiefs Coach Condemns IncidentKaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef strongly criticized the pre-match scuffles that delayed the Soweto derby, stating they sent a negative message about South African football. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but the focus remained on the unacceptable scenes before kickoff.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Co-Coach Condemns Pre-Match Chaos but Praises Team’s Focus in Soweto DerbyKaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef criticized the pre-match altercation with Orlando Pirates security but praised his team’s composure in securing a 1-1 draw in the Soweto derby. Despite the 'unacceptable' scenes, the Amakhosi remained focused, delivering an improved performance compared to their earlier defeat.

Read more »

Ramaphosa addresses illegal immigration and failing municipalities on Freedom DayPresident said South Africans should not let their concerns about illegal immigration turn into xenophobia

Read more »