President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Elon Musk to remember his South African roots and contribute to the country, while defending local ownership rules for foreign companies such as Starlink.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to remember his South Africa n roots and give back to the country that helped shape his success.

Ramaphosa Appeals to Elon Musk

Ramaphosa made the appeal during an interview with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl at the Semafor: Silicon Valley & The World event in California on 16 November. The president is leading a high-level South African delegation to Silicon Valley this week to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities, attract investment and position the country in the global technology landscape. The delegation includes government representatives, business leaders, researchers, university students and 24 start-ups.

Also read South Africa Urges Rich Nations to Fund Trillions for Global South Climate Action at COP31

Ramaphosa said there had been discussions about meeting Musk during his working visit to Silicon Valley, but their schedules had not aligned. He expressed disappointment that he had not managed to meet Musk despite talks about arranging a meeting.

"This time around, there was talk that we might meet but I don't think that our diaries have been well synchronised. I have met Elon Musk in the past, and I've been awed by his brilliance, but also I would like to chat to him about him remembering his country because even as one is a citizen of a new country, you should still be loyal to your old country," Ramaphosa said.

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Asked what message he would deliver to Musk if they were in the same room, Ramaphosa said the billionaire's achievements were partly rooted in opportunities available to him in South Africa. He referred to Musk's early interest in computers and technology, arguing that the education and knowledge he acquired in South Africa laid the foundation for his later success.

"I would say to Elon, what you've become today is by dint of your own origins, where you were initially educated. When he started dabbling with these game machines, it is because of the knowledge and the education that was made available to him," Ramaphosa said.

"It is this endowment that he now has that was formed in South Africa. And he should be one of those who would say, 'I would like to contribute to the development of South Africa and give back to this country that made me who I am today'.

" During the interview, Karl raised Musk's previous claim that Ramaphosa was building apartheid 2.0. Ramaphosa attributed Musk's criticism to what he described as a failure to understand the damage apartheid inflicted on black South Africans.

"Well, I think Elon, by nature, is very conservative and he doesn't fully understand the extent of what the apartheid policies did to black South Africans," he said. He argued that apartheid entrenched racial inequality across institutions, including education, where white South Africans received preferential treatment.

"I think he being the white South African maybe has not really appropriated and come to understand the harm that the apartheid policies did and the way the apartheid policies chose white people only for advancement by law, by practice, by protocol, by everything. " Ramaphosa pointed to the disparity in education spending under apartheid, saying the government spent significantly more on white children than on black children.

"The education that he would have received was much better education than what I received. When the apartheid government spent R12 on his education, it spent R1 on my education. So, if one does not understand that, one will never be able to understand precisely what needs to be done to remedy the harm that was done.

South Africa and Starlink Dispute

" Ramaphosa argued that without understanding this history, one cannot understand what needs to be done to remedy the harm. He said apartheid systematically provided white South Africans with better opportunities while deliberately disadvantaging black South Africans, making transformation policies necessary. The exchange comes amid a long-running dispute over Musk's Starlink satellite internet business and its efforts to enter the South African market. Musk has repeatedly criticised South Africa's black economic empowerment policies, describing ownership requirements as racist and discriminatory.

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Starlink requires individual electronic communications network service and individual electronic communications service licences from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa to operate directly in the country. The Electronic Communications Act requires individual licence-holders to have at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups. Musk has argued against the ownership requirement, while South African authorities maintain that foreign companies must comply with local laws and transformation requirements.

Ramaphosa defended this position, saying all countries have policies for how they admit companies to operate and the United States has the same.

"Well, there have been discussions. There have been discussions and they revolve around policies and he is one of those who has had difficulty in understanding the policy position," Ramaphosa said.

"All countries have policies in terms of how they admit companies to operate. The United States has the same. It has its own policies, and when you want to come and operate here, you've got to subscribe to the policies of the country.

Licensing and Regulatory Impasse

" Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has pushed for an alternative mechanism allowing foreign companies to meet empowerment objectives through equity equivalent investment programmes rather than transferring a 30% ownership stake. The minister issued a policy direction instructing ICASA to consider aligning its regulations with the amended ICT Sector Code, which recognises alternative empowerment arrangements. Starlink had proposed investing in 5 000 predominantly rural South African schools, potentially benefiting more than 2.4 million learners annually.

However, the regulatory impasse remains unresolved. ICASA has maintained that changes to its licensing regulations will require amendments to the Electronic Communications Act. The disagreement has also moved to the courts, with business lobby group Sakeliga reportedly launching legal action against ICASA this month over the interpretation of the legislation. ICASA's latest licensing inquiry is examining the framework governing individual network and service licences, including the availability of licences for prospective operators.

Starlink has yet to secure the licences needed to provide its satellite broadband services directly to South African customers. Musk, who was born in Pretoria in 1971, grew up in South Africa and attended Bryanston High School in Johannesburg before transferring to Pretoria Boys High School. He left the country in 1989, aged 17, before moving to Canada and subsequently the US.

South Africa Digital Economy Goals

His wealth is largely tied to SpaceX and Tesla, placing him at the top of a global rich list on 17 November. Ramaphosa's comments reinforce the government's position that international technology companies seeking access to the South African market must comply with local laws designed to address historical economic inequalities. The president's appeal to Musk comes as South Africa seeks to attract more international technology investment and position itself as a significant player in the global AI and digital economy.

Ramaphosa has said South Africa wants to play an active role in developing AI rather than simply consuming technology created elsewhere. He wants the country to attract investment that can support economic growth, create opportunities and strengthen its position in the global digital economy.