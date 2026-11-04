Ramaphosa Calls South African Election Historic Amid Service Delivery Challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the local government election historic as he voted. He addressed water crises and affirmed ANC confidence while US midterm results impacted global views.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his ballot at Hyde Park High School to begin the voting process for the South African local government elections. He immediately characterized the proceedings as a historic moment for the nation, emphasizing the visible engagement of citizens across the country. The President walked hand in hand with his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, as they approached the voting station, telling her, "Let's go, mama."

Democratic Participation and Voter Confidence

Ramaphosa expressed strong excitement and confidence regarding the day's events, noting that the extensive queues visible on television screens demonstrated that democracy is functioning. He urged citizens to take joy in the active participation of the electorate despite existing structural hurdles. The President stated that he was very confident that the African National Congress would emerge victorious from the polls.

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He called on all eligible South Africans to exercise their rights, reminding them that voting is also a responsibility. Ramaphosa highlighted the unique nature of this election, pointing out the high number of political parties vying for representation. He described the widespread interest from South Africans in representing their communities as a truly special moment in the nation's history.

Commitment to Rebuilding Local Governance

The President acknowledged the significant challenges facing municipalities nationwide, having observed these issues during his travels across the country. Despite these difficulties, he affirmed that the government is determined to rebuild the local government structure to fulfill promises of a better life for residents. He anticipated that a new crop of councillors would enter office with a renewed commitment to serving the public effectively.

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Ramaphosa indicated that new councils would be inaugurated in a few days, marking the start of a new chapter for democracy. He described this upcoming phase as one focused on better governance and improved service delivery. The goal is to address the shortcomings that have affected municipal performance and restore public trust in local institutions.

Johannesburg Water Crisis and Service Delivery

When asked about poor service delivery in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa noted the recent resolution of a strike in the city. He mentioned that the City of Joburg agreed to pay workers R10 billion over two years to end the industrial action. The President shared his personal experience with the city's water supply problems, admitting he suffers from the same shortages as other residents.

Ramaphosa described the disappointment of waking up without water to shower, noting that residents rightfully deserve the best services. He emphasized that basic service struggles are at the center of these elections. He explained that Rand Water had previously faced delivery issues to various reservoirs but is now pumping more water into them.

The improvement efforts extend beyond Johannesburg to the broader Gauteng precinct. The President confirmed that the issue of water supply is being actively addressed to ensure steady availability for all users. This focus on infrastructure highlights the critical link between service delivery and public satisfaction in the current political climate.

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Global Context and US Midterm Elections

Looking beyond South Africa, Ramaphosa commented on the midterm elections currently taking place in the United States. He stated that these results would introduce a new era in world relations. The President observed that the Democrats have taken control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He noted that the people of America have spoken through their votes, reshaping the political landscape. This global context adds a layer of international significance to the domestic electoral processes occurring in South Africa. The interplay between local governance challenges and global political shifts underscores the complex environment in which these elections are held.

Conclusion and Future Outlook

The election marks a pivotal point for local governance in South Africa, with high stakes for all political parties involved. The President's confidence in the African National Congress reflects the party's strong mobilization efforts among its supporters. As the country awaits the results, the focus remains on the promised improvements in service delivery and governance.

The successful resolution of the Johannesburg strike and the ongoing efforts to improve water supply via Rand Water are key topics in the current discourse. These issues highlight the practical concerns that voters are prioritizing at the ballot box. The inauguration of new councils will soon follow, bringing a new administrative structure to municipalities across the nation.