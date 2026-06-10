The South African president urges fair immigration law enforcement, combats xenophobia narratives, and emphasizes water‑sharing partnerships with neighboring countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in his Sunday speech, calling for a renewed focus on border security and the enforcement of immigration laws. He argued that while South Africa has a history marred by isolated incidents of xenophobic violence, the country's constitution and its values of solidarity and inclusion paint a different picture.

The president emphasized that laws must be applied consistently and fairly, and that the rule of law must trump vigilantism. He warned against conflating legitimate government action on immigration with xenophobia, calling for a balance between upholding human dignity and respecting legal processes. The address then broadened to a discussion of regional cooperation, particularly in the realm of water security. South Africa, alongside its neighboring states, participates actively in several transboundary water governance bodies.

These include the Orange‑Senqu River Commission, which manages the shared river basin with Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia; the Limpopo Watercourse Commission, which looks after the basin shared with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique; and the Inkomati and Maputo Watercourse Commission that oversees water resources shared with Eswatini and Mozambique. These institutions, the president explained, are essential to ensure sustainable development, prevent conflict and respond to climate variability.

He highlighted the Lesotho Highlands Water Project as a tangible example of a partnership that boosts water supply for Gauteng while fostering economic growth and employment in Lesotho. Ramaphosa concluded by stressing the need for South Africa to continue fostering regional partnerships and to reinforce its borders in a way that respects both national sovereignty and international cooperation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to a South Africa that is neither xenophobic nor lax with the rule of law, but one that remains open and inclusive while protecting the interests of all residents, legal or otherwise. He urged citizens to support measured intervention, deny criminality, and recognize that the nation's future prosperity is inseparable from that of its Southern African neighbours.





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cyril Ramaphosa Border Security Xenophobia Water Governance Orange-Senqu River Basin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will Ramaphosa now have illegal immigration under control?Ramaphosa's address comes as African states evacuate some of their citizens ahead of the June 30 deadline given by lobby group March and March.

Read more »

Ramaphosa unveils comprehensive crackdown on illegal immigration and employer abusesSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new measures to enforce immigration law, accelerate deportations, combat corruption and penalise employers who exploit undocumented workers, while calling for regional cooperation.

Read more »

Ramaphosa's call for calm met with resistance by East Rand residentsThe president addressed the nation on Sunday, saying that dealing with illegal immigration remains a function solely reserved for the state and its institutions.

Read more »

Ramaphosa acknowledges concerns over foreign-owned shopsRamaphosa pledged stronger support for local businesses and unveiled a plan to tackle illegal immigration and strengthen border control.

Read more »