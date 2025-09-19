Ramaphosa Calls for ANC to Learn from DA Municipalities, Sparks Debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for ANC councillors to study DA-run municipalities has ignited controversy, prompting discussions about governance, audit outcomes, and the ANC's strategies ahead of the local government elections. The president acknowledged the DA's successes while highlighting the need for the ANC to address both compliance and transformative goals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the controversy surrounding his call for ANC councillors to learn from the Democratic Alliance (DA). His remarks, delivered at an ANC roll call meeting on Monday, sparked significant debate among analysts and the public. Ramaphosa acknowledged the superior performance of DA-controlled municipalities in achieving clean audit outcomes, while also emphasizing the need for a holistic approach that encompasses both compliance and transformative objectives.

\Ramaphosa's statement highlighted the persistent challenges faced by ANC-led municipalities in securing favorable audit results. He pointed out the discrepancy between the performance of DA-controlled municipalities and those governed by the ANC, noting that the DA often achieves better outcomes. In an effort to foster improvement within the ANC, Ramaphosa proposed that councillors study successful DA municipalities such as Cape Town and Stellenbosch. He stated that there is nothing wrong with the ANC learning from its competitors. He clarified that his initial remarks lacked comprehensive context, thereby creating confusion. He stressed that there are two aspects to municipal success: achieving compliance, such as clean audits, and implementing transformative measures that improve the lives of residents. He admitted he should have provided a more complete explanation of his position to the councillors. He also pointed out that while some DA municipalities excel in compliance and achieve clean audits, they may not be adequately addressing the needs of all their residents, particularly those in townships. The president made it clear that the ANC must learn from the DA's successes while also focusing on transformative objectives. Cosatu has pointed out that, while DA municipalities may have cleaner audits, their townships can suffer from poverty, crime and poor infrastructure. \Ramaphosa explained that the ANC faces increasing pressure to regain the trust of South Africans, particularly in preparation for the upcoming local government elections next year. Recent surveys indicate a decline in ANC support. Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of the party's success in the upcoming local government elections and the need to address the concerns of citizens effectively. Ramaphosa acknowledged that DA municipalities often benefit from advantageous socio-economic conditions, including greater concentrations of wealth and investments. He noted that the DA has achieved better audit outcomes because of their access to better resources. He explained that ANC must be able to compete with the DA in areas such as achieving clean audits. He said that in many areas the DA is doing better. He acknowledged that the socio-economic conditions of the municipalities may be different which helps the DA achieve better audit outcomes. He also acknowledged that DA's municipalities are not perfect and face serious challenges in some areas such as high levels of poverty and crime. This situation has spurred the ANC to carefully consider the strategies employed by DA municipalities while remaining committed to achieving transformative outcomes. The ANC must be able to compete with the DA in order to stay in power





