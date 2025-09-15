Ramaphosa Calls for Accountability as Mbeki Criticizes Failing Public Service

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasizes public service accountability during Public Service Month, while former President Thabo Mbeki criticizes the public service's failure to meet citizens' needs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to hold their government accountable, emphasizing the need for collaboration between the public service and the people to effectively address societal needs. This call comes as the nation observes Public Service Month in September, a time to recognize the contributions of the country's 1.7 million public servants.

Ramaphosa acknowledges the essential role public servants play in providing healthcare, education, policing, social services, and numerous other vital functions that directly impact the lives of all South Africans.However, he also addresses the challenges facing the public service, including skills shortages, outdated systems and processes, inconsistent service delivery, and corruption. Ramaphosa highlights the erosion of the Batho Pele values, which prioritize putting people first, in many parts of the government. Adding to the concern, former President Thabo Mbeki has criticized the state of the public service, stating that it is not functioning effectively for the benefit of the people. He argues that citizens are not receiving the services they deserve and that the government is failing to meet their needs.Mbeki emphasized the importance of ethics in governance, stating that without them, the state cannot fully serve the public. He called for a fundamental shift in the relationship between the government and its citizens, urging for greater honesty and responsibility from leaders to rebuild public trust. Ramaphosa proposes a national dialogue to improve the relationship between public servants and the public, involving citizens in discussions to identify concerns and develop a shared vision for the country. This dialogue, culminating in a national convention next year, aims to create a social compact outlining clear actions and responsibilities for all sectors of society. Ramaphosa believes a successful public service requires active citizen participation as partners in development, growth, and transformation





