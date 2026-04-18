Ramaphosa Awaiting EFF's Letter on Fort Hare Fraud Allegations Involving ANC Leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet received a letter from EFF leader Julius Malema demanding an update on investigations into alleged academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare, which reportedly implicates senior ANC politicians including Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Mayor Princess Faku. The EFF claims the allegations have been public for years, while Mabuyane is pursuing legal action against Malema.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet received a letter from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema requesting an update on investigations into alleged academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare, which reportedly implicates senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders. The authenticity of the letter has been confirmed by EFF Eastern Cape secretary Simthembile Madikizela. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated on Friday that the letter had not reached Ramaphosa.

The correspondence has also been forwarded to Leonard Lekgetho, the acting head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). In his missive, Malema identified several ANC leaders allegedly involved in the controversy. These include Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, former public service and administration minister and Member of Parliament Noxolo Kiviet, and Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku. The letter highlights that these allegations, which have been public knowledge for several years, raise significant concerns regarding ethical leadership, institutional integrity, and the overall credibility of South Africa's higher education system. The prolonged lack of resolution, despite the seriousness of the claims, fosters a perception that individuals with political connections are being shielded from accountability. Beyond the formal letter, Malema reiterated the Fort Hare degree fraud allegations during a public address to EFF supporters following his sentencing in a firearm case in KuGompo City on Thursday. The EFF maintains that these allegations of degree fraud are not new and have been in the public domain for an extended period, predating Malema’s involvement. Premier Oscar Mabuyane has publicly stated his intention to pursue legal action against Malema, who accused him of fraudulently obtaining a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare. While the provincial ANC initially announced that Mabuyane had initiated a defamation case, Mabuyane later clarified his legal strategy, indicating he is not pursuing a defamation claim. Mabuyane's legal representatives have formally requested an apology and a retraction from Malema. In response to Mabuyane's legal move, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo issued a defiant statement: Bring it on. The EFF has also recently reignited allegations concerning Mayor Princess Faku's law degree from Fort Hare. Despite Faku having previously denied any wrongdoing, the EFF has called for her resignation, citing the degree controversy. However, the ANC in the Buffalo City Metro's Dr WB Rubusana region has come to the mayor's defense, asserting that there are no irregularities associated with her academic qualifications. Lizo Anele, speaking on behalf of the ANC region, stated at the time that the University of Fort Hare had decided on May 12, 2023, to defer or suspend Faku’s graduation, which was originally scheduled for May 17, 2023. Faku subsequently challenged this decision in the Bhisho High Court. On February 27, 2024, the court reviewed and overturned the university's decision, ordering that the LLB degree be issued and directing the university to cover the legal costs. Consequently, Faku graduated in April 2024. The persistent allegations of academic dishonesty within higher education institutions, particularly when involving prominent political figures, continue to cast a shadow over the integrity of South Africa's academic landscape and raise questions about the equitable application of academic standards and accountability mechanisms. The involvement of the SIU underscores the seriousness with which these matters are being regarded, although the pace of investigations and the perceived lack of swift resolutions continue to fuel public scrutiny and calls for transparency





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Academic Fraud University Of Fort Hare Cyril Ramaphosa Julius Malema Oscar Mabuyane

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