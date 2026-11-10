Ramaphosa approves 3.5% to 4% salary increases for public office-bearers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases of between 3.5% and 4% for public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year, backdated to 1 April 2026, following recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases of between 3.5% and 4% for public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year. The adjustments are backdated to 1 April 2026.

The Presidency announced the decision on Tuesday. It said the determination followed recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers and Ramaphosa's consideration of South Africa's serious economic challenges. The 3.5% increase applies to members of the National Executive, the National Assembly and permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces. It also applies to premiers, members of provincial executive councils and members of provincial legislatures.

Also read Cyril Ramaphosa Dismisses Resignation Rumors After ANC Election Losses

Salary Adjustments for Officials

Cabinet ministers fall within this category. The 4% salary increment applies to judges of the Constitutional Court and of other courts, as well as magistrates. A 4% increase also applies to traditional leaders and members of the National and Provincial Houses of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. Members of independent constitutional institutions will also receive the higher 4% adjustment.

Advertisement

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the determination follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. The Presidency did not provide individual revised salary figures in its announcement. The commission is constitutionally mandated to make annual recommendations on the salaries, allowances and benefits of public office-bearers. Its considerations include the responsibilities attached to each position, stakeholder submissions, inflation, wage settlements and the affordability of proposed increases.

The commission also takes account of previous salary determinations and average annual wage adjustments when formulating its recommendations. Ramaphosa thanked the commission for its work, saying its recommendations had been subject to careful scrutiny. Ramaphosa also urged public office-bearers to fulfil their responsibilities and respect the public trust placed in them. The increases apply only to the specified categories of public office-bearers and should not be confused with a general salary adjustment for all public servants.

Ramaphosa Addresses Gala Dinner

President Ramaphosa addressed the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 170th Annual Gala Dinner in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal on 28 October 2026. The salary determination covers the 2026/27 financial year and takes effect from 1 April 2026.