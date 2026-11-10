Ramaphosa approves 3.5% to 4% pay rises for MPs, ministers, judges and traditional leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases of up to 4% for public office-bearers, backdated to April 1, 2026, drawing criticism from SAFTU amid high unemployment and rising living costs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases of up to 4% for public office-bearers, including MPs, ministers, judges and magistrates, backdated to April 1, 2026.

The Presidency announced the decision on Tuesday, following recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers. The 3.5% increase applies to members of the national executive, members of the National Assembly, permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces, premiers, members of provincial executive councils, and members of provincial legislatures.

Also read Ramaphosa signs off on pay hikes for ministers, MPs and judges

Judge and Traditional Leader Pay Raise

The 4% salary increment applies to judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, members of the national and provincial houses of traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and members of independent constitutional institutions. According to the Presidency, the decision followed the Commission's recommendations and Ramaphosa's consideration of the serious economic challenges facing the country. The commission also considered the country's financial position, inflation, expected inflation, average wage increases, the duties and responsibilities of public office-bearers, comments from stakeholders, and salary increases from the previous year.

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Ramaphosa thanked the Commission for its diligence and careful scrutiny in preparing its recommendations. He urged public office-bearers to uphold their mandates and honour the public trust and expectations associated with their varied responsibilities. Ministers will receive an additional R98,008 per year, raising their annual salaries from R2,800,225 to R2,898,233 following the 3.5% increase. That works out to R241,519 per month.

Deputy ministers will also receive a salary increase of R80,712, bringing their annual earnings from R2,306,044 to R2,386,756, or R198,896 per month. Ordinary Members of Parliament will earn R1,373,230 a year, up from R1,326,792. This is an increase of R46,438 and equates to monthly earnings of R114,435. The Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces will each earn R3,409,708 annually, an increase of R115,304.

Provincial Leaders and Union Response

Premiers will see their annual salaries increase from R2,635,562 to R2,727,807. MECs will earn R2,386,756, up from R2,306,044. This equates to monthly earnings of R227,317 and R198,896, respectively. The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has rejected the 3.5% increase for ministers, MPs, premiers and provincial legislators.

The federation argued that political office-bearers should not receive higher salaries while millions of South Africans struggle with unemployment and poverty. SAFTU said the decision is indefensible in a country where, in the second quarter of 2026, 8.5 million people were officially unemployed and another 4.6 million formed part of the potential labour force. That means 13.1 million people were unemployed or part of the potential labour force.

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The salary increases have drawn criticism amid rising living costs and high unemployment. The new salary rates are backdated to April 1, 2026.