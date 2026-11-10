Ramaphosa Approves Salary Hikes for Officials and Judges for 2026/27 Year

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases ranging from 3.5% to 4% for public office-bearers, effective April 1, 2026. The decision follows recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially approved salary increases for South Africa's public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year. The approved raises range from 3.5% to 4%, depending on the specific office held by the individual.

Ramaphosa Approves Public Office Salary Increases

These adjustments are scheduled to become effective from 1 April 2026. The announcement marks the culmination of an annual review process mandated by the constitution to ensure fair compensation for those serving in public roles. The Presidency confirmed that a 3.5% increase was determined for members of the National Executive. This group includes current cabinet ministers and senior government officials who lead the national department.

Also read Ramaphosa Announces Public Office-Bearer Salary Increases for 2026

Members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will also receive the 3.5% raise. Permanent delegates serving in the upper house of parliament are included in this specific category. Premiers and their provincial counterparts are not exempt from this adjustment. Members of provincial executive councils and provincial legislatures will see the same 3.5% increment applied to their remuneration packages.

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Higher 4 Percent Raise For Judiciary Leaders

A higher increase of 4% has been approved for the judiciary. This includes judges of the Constitutional Court as well as judges serving in other courts across the country. Magistrates who serve in the lower courts will also benefit from the 4% salary hike. This reflects the independent commission's assessment of the specific demands placed on judicial officers.

Traditional leaders are included in the higher bracket of the increase. Members of the National and Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders will receive the 4% adjustment. Khoi-San leaders, who hold significant cultural and representative roles, are also eligible for the 4% increase. This ensures equitable treatment for leaders of indigenous communities.

Commission Bases Recommendations On Economic Factors

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers prepared these recommendations. The commission is constitutionally mandated to make annual suggestions on salaries, allowances, and benefits. In its preparation, the commission considered stakeholder submissions and inputs. They analyzed the responsibilities, status, duties, and functions of each public office-bearer.

Economic variables played a critical role in the final determination. Factors included historic inflation rates and future inflation forecasts for the coming year. Fiscal affordability was a primary concern in the review process. The commission also looked at wage settlement data from other sectors of the economy.

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The commission's prior recommendations were reviewed to ensure consistency. The president's determination for the preceding financial year was also considered in this evaluation. The Presidency stated that Ramaphosa's decision accounted for serious economic challenges. The country is currently facing significant fiscal pressures that impact government spending capabilities.

President Ramaphosa thanked the commission for its diligence and careful scrutiny. He acknowledged the complex nature of balancing fair pay with economic reality. He urged public office-bearers to uphold their mandates with integrity. Leaders must honor the public trust and expectations associated with their varied responsibilities.

This announcement concludes the annual remuneration review cycle for 2026/27. It ensures that public servants are compensated fairly amidst ongoing economic adjustments. The effective date of 1 April 2026 gives the treasury time to adjust budgets. This allows for smooth implementation of the new remuneration structures.