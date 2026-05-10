Rajasthan Royals' poor bowling leads to loss to Gujarat Titans, fifth defeat in seven games

Rajasthan Royals' late-season slide in the Indian Premier League continued on Saturday, as a poor bowling effort led to a 77-run loss to Gujarat Titans. The team's fifth defeat in the last seven games pushed them out of the top four. On a slow pitch that favored spin, Gujarat openers Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill put on 118 for the first wicket. Gill top-scored with 84 runs, leading his side to a commanding total of 229-4. Rashid Khan then starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as Gujarat bowled Rajasthan out for 152 in 16.3 overs to climb to second place on the table. With Nandre Burger sidelined, Jofra Archer led Rajasthan's pace attack but conceded 11 in his opening over and finished with 1 for 46 in three overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the stand-in skipper, defended both the team selection and Archer's performance. Gujarat will face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, while Rajasthan face Delhi Capitals next Sunday as the playoff race tightens.

Rajasthan Royals ' late-season slide in the Indian Premier League continued on Saturday, as a poor bowling effort led to a 77-run loss to Gujarat Titans .

The team's fifth defeat in the last seven games pushed them out of the top four. On a slow pitch that favored spin, Gujarat openers Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill put on 118 for the first wicket. Gill top-scored with 84 runs, leading his side to a commanding total of 229-4. Rashid Khan then starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as Gujarat bowled Rajasthan out for 152 in 16.3 overs to climb to second place on the table.

With Nandre Burger sidelined, Jofra Archer led Rajasthan's pace attack but conceded 11 in his opening over and finished with 1 for 46 in three overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the stand-in skipper, defended both the team selection and Archer's performance. Gujarat will face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, while Rajasthan face Delhi Capitals next Sunday as the playoff race tightens





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Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Bowling Loss Poor Bowling Spin Sai Sudarshan Shubman Gill Rashid Khan Jofra Archer Yashasvi Jaiswal Table-Toppers Playoff Race

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