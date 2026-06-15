Rain and Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep South Africa

South Africa is facing a cold and rainy week, with temperatures expected to drop below 10°C in several parts of the country. The weather forecast indicates that morning fog will prevail in the west, while the rest of the country will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-east, while the north-east will be fine.

South Africa is bracing for a cold and rainy week, with temperatures expected to drop below 10°C in several parts of the country. The weather forecast for Monday, 15 June 2026, indicates that morning fog will prevail in the west, while the rest of the country will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-east, while the north-east will be fine. The Northern Cape, the largest province in South Africa, covering an area of 372 889 square kilometres, is expected to experience morning fog in places in the west, with cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions. Light rain is forecasted in the south-west at first, but it will become fine in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable but moderate to fresh along the south and south-west coast at first, before becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon. In the Eastern Cape, partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected to become cloudy with afternoon showers of rain along the South Coast west of Cape St Francis.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to northeasterly north of Durban, but moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south, spreading northwards and reaching Kosi Bay at night. The KwaZulu-Natal province, with an area of 168 966 square kilometres, is expected to experience very cold conditions, with daytime temperatures below 10°C. The southern parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape, as well as the Witzenberg Municipality and Central Karoo District in the Western Cape, are also expected to experience very cold conditions





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South Africa Rain Sub-10°C Temperatures Weather Forecast Cold Conditions

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