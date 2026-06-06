Rahul and Sudharsan Lead India to Strong Start Against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh Test

India reached 209-2 at tea on day one of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan both scoring 81 in a 139-run partnership after Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem took two early wickets including Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's opening batsmen KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan each scored half-centuries to help their side reach 209 runs for the loss of two wickets at the tea break on the first day of the one-off Test cricket match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh .

Rahul was unbeaten on 81 while Sudharsan made 81 before being caught behind off fast bowler Mohammad Saleem. The two added a crucial 139-run partnership for the second wicket after India won the toss and chose to bat first on a hot and humid day. Rahul had earlier been reprieved on 16 when a catch behind was turned down by the umpire and Afghanistan did not opt for a review.

Saleem opened the scoring for Afghanistan by dismissing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24, caught behind after an attempted flick down leg side. India's batters handled the early swing and low bounce from the Afghan pace attack well. Debutant left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote almost made an immediate impact in his first over when Sudharsan edged to first slip, but the catch was dropped by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. At the tea interval, captain Shubman Gill was on 20 in the middle with Rahul.

The match holds significance for Afghanistan as it marks one of their few Test appearances, while India, ranked third in the world Test standings, aim to recover from a recent 2-0 home series loss to South Africa. This match does not count towards the World Test Championship. India's playing XI features Rahul, Jaiswal, Sudharsan, Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan's team includes Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Kharote, Ziaur Rahman and Saleem





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Cricket India Vs Afghanistan Test Match KL Rahul Sai Sudharsan Mohammad Saleem New Chandigarh

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