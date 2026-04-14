Rachel Kolisi Responds to Gossip Amid Divorce from Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi addresses the speculation surrounding her divorce from Siya Kolisi, criticizing those who gossiped instead of offering support. This comes as Siya reportedly begins a new relationship.

Rachel Kolisi has responded to the speculation surrounding her personal life, particularly concerning her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi . She subtly addressed the individuals who engaged in gossip instead of offering support during what she described as an exceptionally difficult period in her life. Her remarks were conveyed through a candid Instagram Reel, where she directly addressed those who chose to focus on spreading rumors rather than extending a hand of compassion or understanding.

This heartfelt response offers a glimpse into her emotional state and underscores the challenges she's been facing amid the public attention surrounding her separation. Rachel has been forthright about the separation, sharing details through social media, a documentary, and a book, all bearing her name. She explicitly stated her disappointment with those who prioritized gossip over empathy, characterizing them as the “losers” in her story.

The Kolisis have two children together, Nicholas, aged 11, and Keziah, aged 9. Siya has also moved on following their split, with reports indicating he is dating Rachel John, a 25-year-old influencer who splits her time between the Netherlands and South Africa. This marks a new chapter for both Rachel and Siya as they navigate their post-marital lives while raising their children. The public interest in their personal affairs remains high, with each update garnering significant attention.

The rumors of Siya's new relationship emerged when fans identified Rachel John beside him at the ATP Tour Finals in Turin. They were spotted together, reinforcing the speculation. Further fueling the gossip, Siya also visited locations frequented by Rachel John. The focus of the conversation had shifted from the separation of the couple to the new relationship.

Rachel recently returned to her “home” in Amsterdam. The media's coverage of the event has been extensive, fueling public conversations and speculations about their individual and co-parenting journeys. The dynamics of their evolving relationships are now a topic of discussion among fans and social media users. The couple's journey is now followed closely, with updates in the news regularly.

In related news, on April 14, 2026, Tamil New Year, known as Puthandu, was observed with prayers, traditional foods, and cultural festivities across South Africa. Additionally, the Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon held on Sunday, April 12, 2026, had some controversy as two participants in the top 10 were later revealed to be male. ETV's new drama series, 'Emzini', which features a star-studded cast, premiered with an intriguing start.

Moreover, Mark Alexander was the sole nominee for the SARU president position when the deadline for nominations closed. These events add to the tapestry of news from South Africa at the time, showcasing a mix of sporting achievements, cultural celebrations, and developments within the entertainment and leadership sectors. The diverse range of events reveals the multifaceted nature of South African society and offers insights into current events and emerging trends.





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Rachel Kolisi Rebukes Gossip Amidst Divorce, Calls Out Those Who Failed To Offer SupportRachel Kolisi addresses the rumors and gossip surrounding her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, expressing her disappointment in those who gossiped rather than offered support during a difficult time. She openly discusses the situation on social media and in her documentary, while her ex-husband has also been linked with someone new.

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