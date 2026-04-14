Rachel Kolisi Rebukes Gossip Amidst Divorce, Calls Out Those Who Failed To Offer Support

Rachel Kolisi addresses the rumors and gossip surrounding her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, expressing her disappointment in those who gossiped rather than offered support during a difficult time. She openly discusses the situation on social media and in her documentary, while her ex-husband has also been linked with someone new.

Rachel Kolisi has responded to the rumors and gossip surrounding her personal life, particularly concerning her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi . In a powerful Instagram Reel, she directly addressed individuals who chose to engage in gossip rather than offer support during what she described as one of the most challenging experiences of her life. The mother of two didn't mince words, labeling those who gossiped instead of reaching out as 'losers.' This statement reflects the emotional toll that public speculation and judgment can take on someone navigating a difficult personal situation. Rachel has been very open about the separation on social media , in her documentary, and her book, all sharing the title, 'Rachel and Siya.' This openness contrasts with the private nature of the gossip she is now addressing.

Rachel's response follows months of speculation and media attention regarding her split from Siya Kolisi. The couple, who share two children, Nicholas and Keziah, had been a prominent couple in the public eye. Siya has also moved forward, and there have been reports and rumors linking him romantically with Rachel John, a 25-year-old influencer. The pair were spotted together at various events, including a significant one in Turin, Italy, leading to heightened public interest. The fact that the Springboks captain and Rachel John were seen in the same place Siya and Rachel Kolisi went for their honeymoon further fueled the discussion. This public scrutiny highlights the pressures faced by individuals in the public eye during personal upheaval. In February, both Rachel and Rachel John were known to be present in Amsterdam, increasing public awareness of the situation.

The situation involving Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi and the response to the gossip also brings a broader focus. News concerning the recent event of the Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon powered by BYD, where it was discovered that two individuals in the top 10 were men, alongside various other news pieces. Furthermore, there's news about the new drama series 'Emzini' on ETV. There is also information regarding the nomination for the SARU president. Finally, South Africa celebrated Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu, on April 14, 2026, with traditional festivities. This context underscores that the news about Rachel Kolisi is happening within a broader array of local and international updates and events.





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