Rachel Kolisi Rebukes Gossip Amidst Divorce, Addresses Critics

Rachel Kolisi responds to rumors about her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, criticizing those who gossiped instead of offering support. The news also briefly covers related events and other news.

Rachel Kolisi has responded to the rumors and gossip surrounding her personal life, particularly her divorce. The social media post, a clear message directed at those who chose to speculate rather than offer support, has garnered significant attention. In a subtle but powerful Instagram Reel, Rachel, a mother of two, addressed the negativity she's encountered, characterizing the experience as one of the most challenging periods of her life. She unequivocally labeled those who spread rumors instead of extending a helping hand as the true 'losers' in her story.

This stance highlights the emotional toll of public scrutiny, especially during a time of significant personal upheaval. The message underscores the importance of empathy and compassion in the face of adversity, especially when dealing with high-profile relationships and public figures. Her open communication about the situation reflects her journey through the situation and offers her the opportunity to find the required support.

Rachel has openly discussed her split from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, sharing details through social media, a documentary, and a book, all bearing her name. She and Siya share two children, Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9). Siya has also moved forward, and reports indicate he is in a relationship with 25-year-old influencer Rachel John, who splits her time between the Netherlands and South Africa.

Their alleged romance began to gain traction in late 2025, when fans identified Rachel John alongside Siya at the ATP Tour Finals in Turin. Notably, this location held significance as the same place where Siya and Rachel Kolisi had their honeymoon in 2016. Recent sightings of the couple in Victoria Falls, a tourist destination, further fueled speculation, though they did not share photos publicly. However, a fan confirmed their presence, capturing a moment of them boarding a Zambezi River cruise, which solidified the rumors.

Rachel's recent move back to her home in Amsterdam marks a new chapter, perhaps allowing her to focus on her personal well-being during this time. This news is a snapshot of Rachel Kolisi's response to the public's perception of her divorce. It provides context about the couple's relationship and the speculation surrounding Siya's new relationship. Besides the main subject the news also makes reference to different facts such as the South African weather for Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The information regarding the Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon where two men pretended to be ladies is also provided in the news. The new ETV drama series 'Emzini' is also mentioned as well as Mark Alexander's nomination for SARU president. Finally, a note is given regarding the celebration of Tamil New Year, known as Puthandu, across South Africa on April 14, 2026.

In her public acknowledgement of the circumstances, Rachel Kolisi is asserting her own narrative and setting the tone for how she wishes to be viewed amidst a whirlwind of rumors and gossip. She is taking control of the information that is out there and reclaiming her narrative. It's a move of empowerment, demonstrating her strength and resilience in the face of intense public scrutiny.





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rachel Kolisi Siya Kolisi Divorce Gossip Instagram South Africa Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kolisi Foundation Launches National Initiative to Support Childhood DevelopmentThe Kolisi Foundation is launching a new national initiative, "The First Cup Fund," to mark its sixth anniversary and make giving more accessible. The initiative encourages South Africans to support childhood development programs by purchasing warm beverages at participating restaurants. Funds raised will support programs focused on nutrition, early learning, and creating safe spaces for children. The Foundation has previously invested significantly in food security and infrastructure projects.

Read more »

Siya returns for Sharks tour, 18-year-old pickedSiya Kolisi has been named in the Sharks squad for their two-match Vodacom URC tour.

Read more »

Pietersen picks teenage fullback Siyaya, as Kolisi returns for Sharks tourSharks coach JP Pietersen has named a 28-man squad for the team's trip up north where they will face Ospreys and Edinburgh in the URC.

Read more »

Rachel Kolisi Rebukes Gossip Amidst Divorce, Calls Out Those Who Failed To Offer SupportRachel Kolisi addresses the rumors and gossip surrounding her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, expressing her disappointment in those who gossiped rather than offered support during a difficult time. She openly discusses the situation on social media and in her documentary, while her ex-husband has also been linked with someone new.

Read more »

Rachel Kolisi Responds to Gossip Amid Divorce, Calling Rumor-Mongers 'Losers'Rachel Kolisi, in a candid Instagram Reel, addresses the speculation and gossip surrounding her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, labeling those spreading rumors as 'losers'. The post reflects her emotional response to public scrutiny during a challenging period.

Read more »

Rachel Kolisi Responds to Gossip Amid Divorce from Siya KolisiRachel Kolisi addresses the speculation surrounding her divorce from Siya Kolisi, criticizing those who gossiped instead of offering support. This comes as Siya reportedly begins a new relationship.

Read more »