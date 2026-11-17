Race-based politics will not deliver jobs, public services or prosperity for South Africa, this commentary argues, citing ANC cadre deployment and elite BEE deals.

Race-based politics in South Africa will not deliver effective public services, mass employment or prosperity for the country's impoverished black majority, according to a commentary on the subject. The piece argues that the belief that blacks-only parties, political coalitions and alliances can improve daily life is mistaken. It points to the November 4 local government elections, after which some black leaders said they would work only in coalitions with other black leaders and parties.

The commentary says that many politicians, parties and social media influencers in South Africa mobilise voters around one colour, one race or one ethnic group. Its central claim is that only a unified bloc of their own colour, race or ethnic group can bring a better future to that community. The author rejects this view as a strategy that fails to address the country's needs.

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Why Race-Based Coalitions Fall Short in a Diverse Nation

The commentary argues that a government formed by one colour, one ethnic group or one race cannot make South Africa more broad-based, prosperous, safe and stable. It stresses that South Africa is one of the world's most diverse societies, and that this diversity shapes what effective governance requires. Transformation of society, politics and the economy cannot be led by a single group acting alone.

According to the piece, a political leader does not need to share the colour, ethnic group or race of constituents to care for them, show solidarity and deliver services, jobs and social justice. The author writes that a better life for all South Africans can only come from all ethnic groups, races and colours working together. That partnership should include civil society, business and professional organisations. The commentary also states that being black does not automatically make a person care for other blacks.

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ANC Cadre Deployment and Elite BEE Deals

The commentary states that the African National Congress, known as the ANC, changed from a multi-racial party into what it calls a black party. In provinces and cities where the ANC dominated, the party became controlled by the ethnic group that formed the local majority. The author describes the result as a black federation party made up of provincial party blocs.

The piece says the ANC increasingly governed in the narrow interests of the party elite, its ideological goals, black interests and patronage. It describes a policy of cadre deployment, under which ANC cadres are appointed to posts in the public sector, state-owned entities, democratic oversight organisations and regulators. The commentary adds that these cadres are also placed in private companies that do business with the state or need resource rights and trade licences.

The commentary also examines Black Economic Empowerment, known as BEE, which was designed to redress economic disparities caused by apartheid and colonialism. The policy includes share transfers to black individuals, the sale of privatised state entities to BEE groups and preferential state tenders for black companies. According to the author, the policy has turned into an elite BEE that mainly enriches ANC politicians, state officials, trade union leaders, connected white companies, financial firms, law firms and ANC middlemen.

The piece says that, as exposed at the Zondo and Madlanga commissions of inquiry, state and private BEE have been increasingly captured by criminal and mafia groups over the past few years. It notes that lucrative BEE deals are increasingly going to ANC-connected blacks, and that in provincial and municipal governments they go to local black ethnic groups that dominate the ANC there.

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Who Really Benefits From Race-Based Power

The commentary's core conclusion is that race-based power mainly benefits connected elites rather than the black majority. The author argues that a dominant party reflecting only one group cannot govern in the widest interests of society. Only parties whose membership reflects South Africa's diversity, and that govern for all citizens, can broadly transform the country for the better.

For ordinary voters, the piece suggests the practical consequence is that jobs, state tenders and public appointments flow through patronage networks instead of open competition. The commentary presents the Zondo and Madlanga commissions as evidence that these networks have drawn in criminal and mafia groups. It urges voters to understand these dynamics before choosing leaders based on colour, race or ethnicity.