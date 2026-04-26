Rabada's Blitz Reduces CSK to 28/3 Against Gujarat Titans

Kagiso Rabada's devastating early spell has left Chennai Super Kings struggling at 28 for 3 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL match at Chennai. Samson, Patel and Khan were dismissed quickly.

The Gujarat Titans have seized early control of their Tata Indian Premier League ( IPL ) clash against the Chennai Super Kings , reducing the hosts to a precarious 28 for three at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A fiery spell of pace bowling from Kagiso Rabada proved devastating for the Super Kings’ top order, dismantling their batting lineup within the powerplay overs. Rabada’s initial breakthrough came with the dismissal of the dangerous Sanju Samson, who was caught behind for 11 after edging a quick leg-cutter. The delivery possessed significant pace and movement, finding the outside edge of Samson’s bat and providing a comfortable catch for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

This early wicket set the tone for a challenging powerplay for the Chennai side. Rabada didn’t relent, immediately following up with another impactful delivery. He targeted Urvil Patel with a short ball, attempting to exploit the batsman’s vulnerability against pace and bounce. Patel, unfortunately for the Super Kings, mistimed his pull shot, sending the ball looping towards Jason Holder positioned at mid-on, who completed the catch.

The quick succession of wickets put immense pressure on the Super Kings’ batting order, leaving them reeling and struggling to establish a foothold in the match. The situation worsened further when Sarfaraz Khan, walking in with the score already in trouble, could only manage to splice his first ball from Mohammed Siraj directly to Buttler, adding to the mounting woes of the home team. The stunned silence of the Chennai crowd reflected the dramatic collapse unfolding before their eyes.

The responsibility now falls squarely on the shoulders of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the young Dewald Brevis to rebuild the innings and prevent a complete batting collapse. Gaikwad, currently on 12 runs, will need to anchor the innings and provide stability, while Brevis, with just 1 run to his name, will be crucial in rotating the strike and supporting his captain. The pair face a significant challenge against a disciplined Gujarat Titans bowling attack, which is exploiting the conditions effectively.

The Titans’ bowlers are maintaining tight lines and lengths, making it difficult for the Super Kings batsmen to score freely. The early wickets have demonstrated the effectiveness of the Titans’ strategy, and they will undoubtedly look to build on this momentum and further restrict the Super Kings’ scoring opportunities. The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium appears to be offering assistance to the seamers, with noticeable movement and bounce, which Rabada and Siraj have capitalized on brilliantly.

The Super Kings will need to adapt quickly to these conditions and find a way to counter the Titans’ potent bowling attack. The pressure is immense, and any further setbacks could leave the Super Kings in an extremely difficult position. The middle order, featuring Shivam Dube and others, will need to step up and contribute significantly if the Super Kings are to recover from this disastrous start.

The Gujarat Titans have demonstrated a clear game plan and executed it flawlessly in the early stages of the match. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Rabada and Siraj, has been relentless, and their fielding has been sharp. The Titans’ team composition, featuring a strong blend of experienced players and emerging talents, appears well-balanced and capable of challenging the Super Kings across all departments.

The presence of experienced campaigners like Rashid Khan and Jason Holder adds further depth and versatility to the Titans’ lineup. The Super Kings, on the other hand, will need to reassess their batting strategy and find a way to address the vulnerabilities exposed by the Titans’ attack. The loss of key wickets in the powerplay has disrupted their momentum and put them on the back foot.

The team management might consider adjustments to the batting order or a change in approach to counter the Titans’ bowling prowess. The remainder of the innings will be crucial for both teams, as they battle for supremacy in this highly anticipated IPL encounter. The Super Kings will be desperate to regain control and post a competitive total, while the Titans will aim to maintain their dominance and secure a crucial victory.

The match promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination





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IPL Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Kagiso Rabada Ruturaj Gaikwad Tata IPL MA Chidambaram Stadium

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