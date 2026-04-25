R90 Million Lotto Jackpot Up For Grabs – Saturday, April 25th, 2026 Results

The Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on April 25th, 2026, offer a combined jackpot of over R92 million. Find out how to check your numbers and where to purchase tickets.

The South Africa n National Lottery draw took place on Saturday, April 25th, 2026, offering substantial jackpots across its various games. The main Lotto jackpot currently stands at an impressive estimated R90 million, presenting a life-altering opportunity for a lucky winner.

In addition to the main draw, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 each offer R1.5 million in prize money, significantly increasing the chances for players to secure a substantial win. The lottery encourages participation, emphasizing the simple principle that one must play to have a chance of winning. The Lotto game itself involves selecting six unique numbers from a pool of 52.

Players have the option of manually choosing their numbers or utilizing the quick-pick feature, which automatically generates a random set of numbers. The game’s structure has evolved since its inception; initially, the Lotto jackpot draw required numbers from 1 to 49.

However, in July 2017, Ithuba Holdings expanded the number range to 52, increasing the overall odds and potential prize pools. During each draw, six numbered balls are randomly selected without replacement from the 52 available. Prizes are awarded based on the number of matching balls, starting with a reward for matching three numbers and escalating with each additional match. The probability of matching all six numbers is approximately 1 in 20,358,520, highlighting the element of chance involved.

When multiple players match the same number of balls for a particular prize tier, the prize money is divided equally among them. If the jackpot remains unclaimed, it rolls over to the next draw, accumulating and increasing the potential winnings. To participate in Lotto Plus 1, an additional cost per board is required, offering a second chance at winning.

Lotto Plus 2 mirrors the Lotto game in its mechanics but provides a third opportunity to win, maintaining the same odds while typically offering slightly lower prize amounts. Tickets for the National Lottery are readily available through various channels, including authorized retailers, the official National Lottery website (national-lottery.co.za) accessible via computer or mobile device, the National Lottery Mobile App, and participating banks such as FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank.

Players can also dial *123# to play. The National Lottery prioritizes the well-being of its winners, offering complimentary trauma counseling from qualified psychologists and financial guidance from accredited advisors to those who win R50,000 or more. Importantly, all lottery winnings are tax-free and paid directly into the winner’s account. For accurate and verified results, players are advised to consult the official National Lottery website.

While every effort is made to publish results accurately, the National Lottery website remains the definitive source of information. Beyond the lottery results, The South African reports on various other news items, including sporting achievements like the Lions’ record-breaking win, discussions surrounding casting choices in biographical roles, and previews of upcoming sporting events such as the Soweto Derby. The publication also covers team updates and player availability for key matches





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