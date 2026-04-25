R85m Border Wall Tender Set Aside: SIU Welcomes Tribunal Ruling

The Special Tribunal has overturned an 85 million Rand tender awarded to ISF Shula Joint Venture for a border wall project between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique, following an SIU investigation that revealed fraudulent documents, non-compliance, and an incomplete project. The joint venture is ordered to repay all profits.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) has expressed strong approval of the Special Tribunal ’s decision to nullify an 85 million Rand tender granted to ISF Shula Joint Venture.

This tender was originally awarded by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport for the construction of a crucial concrete barrier wall along the border shared between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique. The project was initiated in direct response to escalating anxieties within local communities regarding pervasive cross-border criminal activity, most notably the illicit smuggling and trafficking of stolen and hijacked vehicles destined for Mozambique.

The SIU’s investigation revealed a deeply concerning pattern of misconduct by the ISF Shula Joint Venture, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the principles of responsible public service and financial accountability. Instead of diligently executing the vital public safety measure for which they were contracted, the joint venture engaged in the submission of deliberately falsified documentation, consistently failed to satisfy mandatory project requirements, and ultimately abandoned the project in an unfinished state, despite having already received a substantial 84 million Rand in payments.

This failure to deliver on their contractual obligations not only wasted taxpayer money but also left the border vulnerable to continued criminal exploitation. The incomplete nature of the barrier wall, with only 5.29 kilometers constructed out of the planned 8 kilometers, necessitated a subsequent re-tendering process by the department, incurring an additional expense of 62 million Rand to secure another company to finally complete the essential infrastructure.

This represents a significant financial burden on the state and a direct consequence of the initial contractor’s malfeasance. The tribunal’s ruling also highlighted a critical breach of financial capacity requirements, further solidifying the case against ISF Shula Joint Venture. The SIU emphasized that the Tribunal’s ruling serves as a powerful reaffirmation of the fundamental constitutional principles governing government procurement processes.

These principles mandate that all procurement activities must be conducted with unwavering fairness, complete transparency, robust competition, and a relentless focus on cost-effectiveness. Any deviation from these standards undermines public trust and jeopardizes the responsible allocation of public resources. The ruling sends a clear message to all potential contractors that fraudulent behavior and non-compliance will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and decisive action.

The SIU’s spokesperson, Selby Makgotho, underscored the importance of this outcome, stating that it demonstrates the unit’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the procurement system and ensuring that public funds are used for their intended purpose. The case highlights the crucial role of investigative bodies like the SIU in uncovering corruption and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

The successful outcome of this investigation is a testament to the dedication and thoroughness of the SIU’s investigators and legal team. It also reinforces the importance of collaboration between investigative units, government departments, and the judiciary in combating corruption and promoting good governance. The financial implications of the ISF Shula Joint Venture’s actions are substantial, and the SIU is determined to recover all misappropriated funds.

As a direct consequence of the Tribunal’s order, ISF Shula Joint Venture is now legally obligated to reimburse the SIU for all profits unjustly obtained from the contract. To ensure an impartial assessment of these profits, an independent expert will be appointed by the joint venture itself. This expert will conduct a comprehensive analysis to determine the precise amount of profits derived from the flawed contract.

The SIU will then meticulously review the expert’s findings, and in the event of any disagreement or dispute regarding the calculated profit amount, the matter will be promptly referred back to the Special Tribunal for a final and binding determination. This process is designed to ensure a fair and transparent resolution, maximizing the recovery of public funds.

The SIU’s pursuit of justice in this case extends beyond simply recovering financial losses; it also aims to deter future instances of corruption and misconduct within the government procurement system. The case serves as a stark warning to all contractors who attempt to exploit the system for personal gain. The SIU remains steadfast in its commitment to investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration, and to bringing those responsible to account.

The ongoing efforts to strengthen the integrity of the procurement process are essential for building a more accountable and transparent government, and for ensuring that public resources are used effectively to benefit all citizens. The successful prosecution of this case demonstrates the SIU’s effectiveness in achieving these goals





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