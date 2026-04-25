R85 Million Border Wall Tender Set Aside Due to Fraudulent Documents and Abandoned Work

The Special Tribunal has overturned an R85 million tender awarded to ISF Shula Joint Venture for the construction of a border wall between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique, finding that the contractor used fake documents and abandoned the project after receiving R84 million.

A significant breach of public trust has been revealed concerning the construction of a crucial border wall along the KwaZulu-Natal- Mozambique border. The Special Tribunal has decisively overturned an R85 million tender awarded to ISF Shula Joint Venture, uncovering a pattern of fraudulent activity and project abandonment.

The initial impetus for the wall stemmed from legitimate community concerns regarding escalating cross-border crime, specifically the illegal smuggling and trafficking of vehicles into Mozambique. Residents voiced urgent pleas for enhanced security measures, leading to the commissioning of the concrete barrier as a vital public safety initiative.

However, instead of fulfilling this critical need, ISF Shula Joint Venture engaged in deceptive practices, submitting falsified documents and ultimately failing to complete the project despite receiving a substantial R84 million in funding. The tribunal’s ruling confirms the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which meticulously investigated the matter and exposed the contractor’s shortcomings. The investigation revealed that only 5.29 kilometers of the planned 8-kilometer wall were actually constructed, leaving associated works unfinished and rendering the project largely ineffective.

This necessitated a subsequent tender, costing an additional R62 million, to engage another company to finally complete the much-needed security infrastructure. The core of the fraudulent activity centered around the submission of a fabricated Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) certificate, a crucial requirement for securing the tender.

Furthermore, the joint venture presented an expired letter of good standing, indicating a disregard for compliance with regulatory standards. Critically, they also failed to demonstrate the necessary financial capacity to undertake a project of this magnitude. The SIU’s investigation and the tribunal’s subsequent ruling underscore the paramount importance of upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, competitiveness, and cost-effectiveness in government procurement processes.

The judgment serves as a stark warning against attempts to manipulate the system and exploit public funds for personal gain. The SIU is now actively pursuing the recovery of the funds improperly paid to ISF Shula Joint Venture, ensuring that the state recoups the financial losses incurred due to the contractor’s misconduct. A directive has been issued to the joint venture, mandating them to repay all profits derived from the contract to the SIU.

To ensure an accurate assessment of these profits, ISF Shula Joint Venture is required to appoint an independent expert to conduct a thorough evaluation. The SIU will meticulously review the expert’s findings, and in the event of any disagreement, will not hesitate to return the case to the Special Tribunal for a definitive determination.

Beyond the financial recovery, the tribunal has also ordered ISF Shula Joint Venture to bear the full legal costs associated with the proceedings, further emphasizing the severity of their actions. According to Makgotho, a representative of the SIU, this judgment is a resounding validation of the unit’s investigative efforts and sends a clear message that fraudulent practices will not be tolerated.

The SIU remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public procurement and restoring public confidence in government processes. The scope of the SIU’s investigation extends beyond this specific tender, encompassing a broader review of the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport’s activities between July 2016 and May 2021. This comprehensive investigation aims to assess the lawfulness and validity of various tenders awarded during this period, ensuring accountability and preventing future instances of corruption.

The case highlights the critical role of investigative bodies like the SIU in protecting public resources and upholding the rule of law. The successful outcome of this case demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between the SIU and the Special Tribunal in combating corruption and ensuring responsible governance. The focus now shifts to the swift recovery of public funds and the implementation of measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

This case serves as a powerful deterrent to those who seek to exploit the public procurement system for illicit gain





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Border Wall Fraud Corruption Special Tribunal SIU Mozambique Kwazulu-Natal

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