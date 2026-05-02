R800 Million Annual Cost of Prolonged Public Servant Suspensions Highlights Systemic Corruption

The Public Service Commission has revealed that R800 million is spent annually on salaries for suspended public servants, many of whom have been off work for years. This practice, often linked to corruption and mismanagement, highlights systemic issues in South Africa's public service, particularly at the municipal level where suspensions are most prevalent. Experts warn that prolonged suspensions are used to remove honest officials or protect those involved in misconduct, draining public resources.

Public Service Commission chair Somadoda Fikeni has highlighted a troubling trend where public servants are sometimes maliciously suspended by individuals seeking to engage in corrupt activities.

The financial burden of these suspensions on taxpayers is staggering, with an estimated R800 million spent annually on salaries for hundreds of suspended public servants across national and provincial levels. Many of these suspensions have stretched on for years, defying the public service disciplinary code, which mandates that disciplinary inquiries should be finalized within 90 days.

One particularly egregious case involves a deputy director in the department of women, youth & people with disabilities, who was suspended in 2018 and later found guilty of financial misconduct. Despite being found guilty, this official has received over R5 million in salary payments, even though his position has been filled by another employee. The department claims it is in the process of transferring him to a different division while the case is finalized in the labor court.

A spokesperson for the department stated that the official is no longer suspended but is being transferred to a unit that does not deal with supply chain management as a precautionary measure. However, further details were not provided. According to the department of public service & administration, 674 provincial and national officials are currently on suspension, with 516 of them suspended for more than 90 days.

Nine have been suspended for over a year, and five for more than two years. These figures do not include suspensions at the municipal level, where no centralized records are kept.

However, it is widely believed that many, if not most, government suspensions occur at the local government level. In a recent revelation, an Emfuleni municipality accountant and senior clerk, suspended seven years ago, have collectively received R9 million in salaries while being off work. They are part of a group of 22 staff members from the cash-strapped municipality who have been paid a combined R23.9 million without performing any duties.

The department of public service & administration has noted that suspensions of senior managers tend to be prolonged, often due to delays caused by postponements, appeals, non-availability of initiators and chairpersons, poor record-keeping, interference, and underreporting of cases. Alex van den Heever, chair of social security system administration and management studies at the Wits University School of Governance, identified two concerning patterns in these suspensions.

First, suspensions may be used to remove officials who refuse to cooperate with improper procurement, irregular appointments, or unlawful dismissals, allowing more compliant acting officials to take their place. Second, suspensions may be used to protect implicated officials, who continue to receive full pay for extended periods, creating an illusion of accountability while the disciplinary process stalls. This situation often results in honest officials being removed, implicated officials being protected, and public funds being used to sustain the arrangement.

The problem is particularly acute at the municipal level, where the lack of clear, consolidated data on suspensions and delayed disciplinary cases creates opportunities for abuse. In the third quarter of the 2026 financial year, the department of correctional services had the highest number of suspensions, though the spokesperson Logan Maistry later revised this figure to 52 officials, with 29 suspended for more than 90 days.

The suspended officials included a regional commissioner, a director, a deputy director, two assistant directors, and 47 employees at lower levels. Common reasons for suspensions included financial misconduct, fraud, and corruption. Other departments with high suspension rates include higher education & training and the police. A particularly egregious case in the department of education involved Ndifelani Ligege, a Mpumalanga teacher who was dismissed in 2023 after being on fully paid suspension for nine years.

Ligege had reported a suspected ghost worker after finding a pay slip for a teacher who had already left the school. He claimed that reporting the issue led to victimization, intimidation, and physical attacks by members of the school governing body. His case highlights the broader issue of prolonged suspensions, where officials are left in limbo for years, often with full pay, while disciplinary processes drag on.

This not only wastes public funds but also undermines the integrity of public service institutions





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