R6.1m spent on SA Tourism CEO suspension amid governance crisis

Minister Patricia de Lille confirms R6.1 million spent on suspended SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, sparking parliamentary criticism over wasted public funds and leadership delays.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille disclosed that the South African government has expended over R6.1 million on the suspension of South African Tourism (SA Tourism) CEO Nombulelo Guliwe since she was placed on precautionary leave last August. The financial outlay includes Guliwe's salary, legal fees, and the cost of an interim replacement, drawing sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers and civil society groups who view the prolonged process as a mismanagement of state resources.

Financial breakdown reveals high suspension costs

The R6.1 million total comprises R3.6 million in salary paid to Guliwe between August 2025 and September 2026, while taxpayers contributed approximately R1.8 million towards legal expenses. Additionally, the state spent R751,165 on an interim CEO appointed between June and September this year. It remains ambiguous whether the R1.8 million legal cost covers only Guliwe or extends to other entities involved in the disciplinary process.

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Parliamentary debate highlights wasted public funds

Minister de Lille provided these figures in response to questions from ANC MP Atilia Hlongo, who demanded details on measures to prevent further financial waste. Hlongo condemned the expenditure as a waste of taxpayers' money, citing the inefficiency of paying two salaries simultaneously for the suspended CEO and her temporary replacement. She accused the Minister of providing vague information and delaying the disciplinary conclusion.

Forensic report triggered the initial suspension

Guliwe's suspension followed an Auditor-General report and an independent forensic investigation by Ngubane & Co, which found evidence of irregular conduct. The investigation revealed that while serving as SA Tourism CFO, Guliwe and other executives authorized an advanced prepayment of R4.1 million to a production company for marketing services that were never rendered. The forensic report recommended disciplinary action, fund recovery, and disclosure of irregular spending.

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Political pressure mounts for swift resolution

Opposition parties and civil society organizations have expressed deep concern over the duration of the suspension. DA's Haseena Ismail noted that more than a year has passed since Guliwe's suspension, urging the minister to act promptly to protect taxpayer money. Ismail emphasized that the appointment of a new SA Tourism board three months ago created an opportunity to move the matter forward and fill senior leadership positions.

Civil society criticizes political interference claims

Organization Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage argued that the prolonged suspension goes against Treasury recommendations and highlights alleged political interference by the Minister. Duvenage claimed de Lille protected Guliwe from accountability and dissolved the previous board because it disagreed with the Minister on the matter. He stated that the uncertainty paralyzes SA Tourism's ability to tackle long-term strategic issues and drive growth.

New board seeks efficient path to resolution

In response to further questions, Minister de Lille stated that the new SA Tourism board held a session with senior counsel to review the case history and recommended a way forward. The board decided to abide by an Appeal Chairperson's ruling, which mandated that the matter be remitted to a different chairperson for a fair process.

De Lille previously informed Parliament that Guliwe's disciplinary hearing concluded in early May. The CEO has lodged a notice of intention to appeal the outcome, keeping the leadership vacuum in place and delaying the implementation of strategic tourism goals.