R520 Million Bursary Scheme to Support 5,000+ South African Students

A new R520 million bursary scheme, launched through a partnership between Universities South Africa (USAf) and the Services SETA, will provide financial assistance to over 5,000 South African students pursuing tertiary education at public universities starting in 2026. The scheme aims to address the high cost of education and improve access for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

A significant boost to higher education accessibility in South Africa is on the horizon with the launch of a new R520 million bursary scheme slated to begin in 2026.

This initiative, a collaborative effort between Universities South Africa (USAf) and the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA), aims to provide financial assistance to over 5,000 South African students pursuing tertiary education at public universities. The bursary is open to South African citizens currently enrolled as first-year, second-year, or final-year students, offering crucial support throughout their academic journey.

The funding is capped at R100,000 per student annually, contingent upon maintaining satisfactory academic performance and fulfilling the specific requirements of their chosen field of study. This scheme addresses a critical need in a country where the cost of tertiary education presents a substantial barrier to entry for many aspiring students. The impetus behind this bursary scheme stems from the stark realities of South Africa’s employment landscape.

Youth unemployment currently exceeds 45%, a figure dramatically contrasted by the 8.7% unemployment rate among graduates recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 – an improvement from 9.8% in the preceding quarter. While a university degree doesn’t guarantee employment, it demonstrably increases the likelihood of securing a job. The financial burden extends beyond tuition fees, encompassing expenses like accommodation, food, textbooks, and other essential study materials.

Recognizing this, numerous South African companies already offer bursaries to help students cover these additional costs. The new scheme, therefore, builds upon existing support structures, aiming to broaden access and reduce the financial strain on students. To date, 24 of South Africa’s 26 public universities have each received an initial allocation of R20 million, enabling them to support 200 students per institution.

This immediate injection of funds allows students to concentrate on their studies without the constant worry of financial hardship. The organizers are prioritizing efficient fund distribution, accurate verification processes, and a reduction in reliance on emergency funding interventions.

USAf CEO Phethiwe Matutu emphasized the importance of timely disbursement, stating that USAf, in conjunction with Services SETA, will engage external auditors to ensure the auditing process is completed before the end of the financial year, facilitating the prompt release of subsequent funding for returning students in 2027. The initiative also acknowledges the challenges faced by Services SETA, which is currently under administration due to governance issues. Acting CEO Sibusiso Dhladhla has openly discussed the difficulties the organization is navigating.

Despite these internal challenges, the commitment to supporting students remains firm. BusinessTech has recently analyzed the projected costs of a year’s study at various universities across the country for the 2026 academic year. These figures, while approximate and excluding expenses like textbooks, travel, and accommodation, provide a valuable insight into the financial commitment required for tertiary education. Tuition fees are typically calculated per module, reflecting the credit requirements for each degree program.

Consequently, the provided figures represent a general estimate of annual study costs rather than a comprehensive total. It’s important to note that some universities calculate fees on a per-module basis, require student registration before providing accurate cost estimates, or do not publish estimated degree values in advance. This bursary scheme, therefore, arrives at a crucial juncture, offering a lifeline to students and contributing to the development of a skilled workforce capable of driving South Africa’s economic growth.

The long-term success of the scheme will depend on continued collaboration between USAf, Services SETA, and the participating universities, as well as a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure funds are allocated effectively and students receive the support they need to thrive





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