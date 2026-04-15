R43 Million in Assets Restrained from International Call Centre Scam Syndicate

South African authorities have seized approximately R43.9 million in assets from an international call centre scam syndicate, following the arrest of suspects linked to fraudulent operations in Johannesburg. The Asset Forfeiture Unit secured a restraint order against properties and luxury vehicles used by the syndicate, which allegedly defrauded victims globally.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit has successfully obtained a restraint order valued at R43 million against an international syndicate involved in a sophisticated call centre scam . This significant development follows the arrest of several individuals on January 27, 2026, who are alleged to be part of a global operation that ran fraudulent call centres from Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The restraint order targets a wide array of assets belonging to the accused, encompassing multiple high-value properties across the Gauteng province, some individually valued at over R3 million, alongside a collection of luxury vehicles. Among the seized movable assets are a Mercedes-Benz A45S AMG, an Aston Martin DB9, a Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI, a Toyota Fortuner, a Jaguar E-Pace, and a Ford Ranger, among other vehicles. NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the estimated total value of these restrained assets amounts to approximately R43.9 million. The execution of the provisional restraint order commenced on April 14, 2024, when court sheriffs, accompanied by representatives from the AFU, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and appointed auctioneers, visited various locations in Gauteng. These officials took possession of the specified motor vehicles, which will be kept in secure storage while the criminal case proceeds and a potential confiscation application is considered. Evidence suggests that an international syndicate, reportedly of Israeli origin, was orchestrating these call centres. Their modus operandi involved luring unsuspecting individuals in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, and other international locations to invest in fictitious products by promising lucrative returns. The call centre agents employed by the syndicate would actively contact potential victims who had responded to misleading online advertisements, often referred to as clickbait. Investigations indicate that these agents specifically targeted vulnerable individuals, employing manipulative tactics to groom them and deliberately misrepresent investment opportunities and expected returns. The AFU’s objective, as stated by Kganyago, is to ensure that any profits illicitly gained from criminal activities are seized and recovered in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA). This successful action is a testament to the strong and collaborative efforts between the DPCI, the NPA’s Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), and the AFU, which have collectively led to the restraint of assets associated with this extensive cybercrime syndicate, reportedly worth billions. Kganyago emphasized that this outcome highlights the effectiveness of coordinated action among government agencies working together in the pursuit of justice





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Asset Forfeiture Unit Call Centre Scam Syndicate Restraint Order Cybercrime

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