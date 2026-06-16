R252-million Cocaine Sea Retrieval Case Expands to Include Murder Allegations and Trafficking Network Links

A major cocaine seizure off the Western Cape coast in 2024 has evolved into a multifaceted investigation involving murder allegations, cross-country arrests, and suspected ties to a powerful drug cartel that may have infiltrated law enforcement. One accused has pleaded guilty and described a killing at sea, while others face charges in separate Gauteng busts. The ongoing trial and a commission of inquiry are probing possible systemic corruption.

In 2024, a massive cocaine shipment worth R252 million was intercepted off the Western Cape coast, an operation that has since unraveled into a complex investigation linking multiple suspects and alleged criminal networks.

The drugs were recovered after being retrieved from the sea near Still Bay, a coastal town, and subsequently found on land. This case has drawn attention to the methods used by international traffickers to smuggle narcotics into South Africa, often relying on local contacts to retrieve consignments from vessels offshore. Some of these retrievals are carried out by individuals with no gang affiliations, motivated by financial desperation, while others involve organized crime syndicates.

The Still Bay operation led to the arrest of several individuals, including Alan Bushby from Midrand in Gauteng. In a significant development, Bushby recently pleaded guilty and accepted a sentencing deal, receiving an effective ten-year prison sentence. During his testimony, he made disturbing claims about a murder that occurred at sea, alleging that an unnamed person was shot and their body thrown overboard. These revelations add a grim dimension to the case and suggest possible violence within trafficking circles.

Bushby is expected to testify against other accused persons when the trial resumes later in August. Two other defendants, Nemanja Vuckovic and Marko Ninc, along with Josip Ivanovic, face charges not only in the Still Bay matter but also for alleged illegal entry into South Africa. Vuckovic, from Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu-Natal, and Ninc, whose nationality is uncertain but possibly Serbian or Russian, were separately detained in Gauteng during March 2025.

Their arrests followed intelligence about cocaine transportation from KwaZulu-Natal into Gauteng, particularly Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. The Hawks, South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, seized drugs valued at around R1 million during that operation. Interestingly, the route from Durban to Gauteng, where Fourie and Vuckovic were intercepted, mirrors a pathway previously cited by police as being used by a notorious cartel known as the Big Five, which is believed to be based in Gauteng.

There is no suggestion that the two men are members of that group. The broader context of this case includes ongoing accusations that elements of the criminal justice system have been infiltrated by powerful drug cartels. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is currently examining claims that the Big Five cartel has compromised law enforcement and political figures.

Recently, the commission heard testimony from police officers who described how institutional incompetence or deliberate obstruction hindered efforts to combat the syndicate, including actions that frustrated former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the Hawks in Gauteng, publicly praised his team for the arrests related to the cocaine transport case, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between police and the public in curbing drug crime.

However, the full details of how the Still Bay consignment was initially retrieved at sea, and the exact roles of those involved, remain under scrutiny as court proceedings continue. The case underscores the persistent challenge of maritime drug smuggling into South African ports and the alleged collusion that sometimes facilitates it.

With Bushby's guilty plea and his agreement to provide testimony, the trial against the remaining accused may shed further light on the network's operations and the violent enforcement methods allegedly employed





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Cocaine Trafficking Still Bay Seizure Alan Bushby Murder At Sea Big Five Cartel Madlanga Commission Hawks Investigation Gauteng Drug Bust

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